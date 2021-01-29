FYI: Live music returns across NWA

Lift Every Voice — Why African-American Poetry Matters, with Dr. Constance Bailey, assistant professor of English and African-American Studies at the University of Arkansas, 6 p.m. Feb. 2, Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. faylib.org.

Today

Virtual Architecture Tour -- Frank Llloyd Wright's Bachman-Wilson House, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Peace Through Music" -- "A Global Event for Social Justice," through 7 p.m., The Momentary in Bentonville. Free. themomentary.org.

LIVE! in NWA -- Maud Crawford, 5-7 p.m., JJs in Bella Vista. jjsgrill.com.

LIVE! in NWA -- 1 Oz Jig, 6 p.m., George's Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville. $7. georgesmajesticlounge.com.

LIVE! in NWA -- Mike & Grady, 8-10 p.m., JJs in Rogers. jjsgrill.com.

Saturday

Maker Space at Your Place -- 10 a.m., Rogers Public Library via Facebook and YouTube. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

LIVE! in NWA -- Terra Nova Kings, 5-7 p.m., JJs in Bella Vista. jjsgrill.com.

LIVE! in NWA -- Maud Crawford, 7-9 p.m., JJs in Springdale. jjsgrill.com.

LIVE! in NWA -- Take Cover, 8-10 p.m., JJs in Fayetteville. jjsgrill.com.

LIVE! in NWA -- Whippersnapper, 8-10 p.m., JJs in Fort Smith. jjsgrill.com.

LIVE! in NWA -- Cam Spinks, 8:30 p.m., George's Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville. $10. georgesmajesticlounge.com.

Sunday

"School Girls; or, the African Mean Girls Play" -- Through Feb. 14, streaming from TheatreSquared. $20-$35. theatre2.org.

Monday

Valentine's Day Card Craft -- Pick up craft kits at the Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Laptime Story Time -- With Mrs. Tiffany, 10 a.m., Fort Smith Public Library via Facebook and YouTube. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Crafting With Ms. Mayra -- 10 a.m., Rogers Public Library via Facebook and YouTube. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Catch 'Em All At The Library -- For those who love Pokemon, 4 p.m., Rogers Public Library via Zoom. Free. Register at rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Book Talk At Night -- "The Big Sleep" by Raymond Chandler, 6:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. faylib.org.

