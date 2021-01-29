GameStop slides after trading limits

GameStop's shares plunged Thursday, in a sudden reversal as trading platforms placed restrictions on the stock after days of wild gains for small traders and huge losses for some of Wall Street's most sophisticated investors.

The shares fell 44%, or $153.91, to close at $193.60. The share price peaked at $482.85 during the trading day Thursday.

Other stocks that had been bid up by the frenzy were also giving up ground. AMC Entertainment dropped 57%, while American Airlines was up about 9% after starting the day with a gain of more than 30%.

Shares of Dillard's Inc. fell 11.5% Thursday to close at $84.16 after soaring to $127.56 in Wednesday trading. The shares were trading for about $56 earlier this month. An article in Barron's on Tuesday listed Dillard's as having one of the 10 most shorted small-cap stocks.

The recent surge in GameStop has been the product of a tug-of-war between small investors and some big institutions. Citron Research and Melvin Capital had placed bets that GameStop shares would fall as the company tries to transform itself from a storefront retailer to a seller of online video games.

But smaller investors rallied to the stock. By sending GameStop shares soaring higher, they forced the big players to cover their bets by buying the stock, increasing the price even further. But there is some concern that small investors could face significant losses when and if stocks like GameStop plummet.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xZ5g4lmxgXc]

The drop Thursday came after Robinhood, the trading app that has made it easier for inexperienced traders to enter the market, said it had placed more restrictions on trades of those companies, limiting users to selling only shares they owned and buying shares they had shorted. Webull, another trading app, said customers would only be able to liquidate any positions they had in GameStop, AMC and Koss, a headphone manufacturer, before lifting the restrictions in the afternoon. And Interactive Brokers said it had put restrictions on several securities.

The run in GameStop this month -- the stock had surged 1,700% through Wednesday, giving the company an astonishing market valuation of $24 billion -- means it has become detached from the factors that traditionally help establish a company's value to investors, like growth potential or profits.

The traders who piled in were part of a frenzy that originated on a Reddit message board, WallStreetBets, a community known for irreverent market discussions, and on messaging platforms like Discord.

Egged on by the message boards, these traders had rushed to buy options contracts that would profit from a rise in the share price. That trading can create a feedback loop that drives the underlying share prices higher, as brokerage firms that sell the options have to buy shares as a hedge.

As more traders snapped up options, the brokers had to buy up even more shares, driving the rise in the company's stock prices. GameStop began the year at $19 a share and ended trading Wednesday at nearly $348 a share.

That spike raised scrutiny of the trading platforms, with the Securities and Exchange Commission saying it is "actively monitoring" the volatile trading.

The frenzy surrounding shares of GameStop, AMC and others has drawn in an influx of investors with little or no experience trading stocks. That poses a challenge for brokerages that cater to small investors, said Andy Nybo, managing director at Burton-Taylor International Consulting.

"The brokers were forced to take action because they would be in the firing line if an unsophisticated investor loses money," he said.

Robinhood's stated goal is to "democratize" investing and to bring more regular people into investing. The company has forced ground-shaking changes for the brokerage industry, such as its decision to charge zero commissions for customers trading stocks and exchange-traded funds. That's why some users took Thursday's actions as an affront.

At least one lawsuit was filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in New York claiming Robinhood manipulated the market by restricting investors' access to trading GameStop.

Robinhood investor Carlos Amaya said the app's action Thursday was a disappointment to users like him who prided themselves on being a "different breed of investors."

The 28-year-old school operations manager in Washington, D.C., said his parents immigrated from El Salvador and he was the first person in his family to buy stocks when he started using the app in 2017. He's since made several thousand dollars.

"We pride ourselves in the name Robinhood because we're trying to make more money and be the next people at the top," he said. "You would expect Robinhood to let us do our thing instead of blocking us and saying it's for our protection."

Ziad Cohen, another Robinhood user, said he'll ditch the trading portal once he sells his GameStop shares. He bought 85 shares last week, and says he is ahead by $20,000, even with the stock's decline Thursday. The 19-year-old college student from Los Angeles plans to use that money to pay rent and his student loans.

"I feel pretty good about it," Cohen said.

Information for this article was contributed by William P. Davis and Matt Phillips of The New York Times; and by Alex Veiga of The Associated Press.