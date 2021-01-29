Garbage in, garbage out

Plastic bottles, wooden planks, rusty barrels and other garbage clogging the Drina river near the eastern Bosnian town of Visegrad, Bosnia on Jan. 5. Further upstream, the Drina tributaries in Montenegro, Serbia and Bosnia are carrying even more waste after the swollen rivers surged over the the landfills by their banks. The Balkan nations have poor waste management and tons of garbage routinely end up in rivers. (AP Photo/Eldar Emric)

When the newspaper switched over to the iPad, the bosses said the change might give the paper a chance to add news space. With newspapers all across the land shrinking their news holes, some of us thought adding news columns would be a neat trick.

It was a neat trick, and pulled off handsomely. You'll notice the news side of this outfit runs extra pages nearly every day -- virus extras, international extras, weather extras, even extras debunking fake news found on social media.

On Wednesday, the editors in charge of copy gave readers another international extra -- focused on the amount of garbage making its way into the world's streams and oceans. The pictures are awful. Plastic islands of empty bottles and barrels and containers and other waste clogging dams and filling up otherwise pristine oceanscapes. If anybody could be held responsible for these county-sized messes, surely they'd be locked in jail -- and made to pay for the damage.

Except nobody can be held responsible. For we all are.

A couple of days before our editors found this story and these photographs, we were driving along a snakelike two-lane road just outside Jacksonville, Ark. We slowed down to get a better look.

At the trash.

This was one of those county-maintained roads that's been lined with rocks and culverts carefully built. The road connects a couple of neighborhoods, but it's too curvy to hold many houses itself.

It seems like our friends and families -- or perhaps neighbors -- are using it as a trash can. A body can find any kind of garbage lining the road: plastic cups from fast-food joints, empty bags of chips, napkins of assorted colors, glass bottles, drained beer cans.

This isn't just stuff that's blown out of the back of a pickup. Glass bottles don't jump out of truck beds at 30 mph. This is intentionally thrown out. Right into the beauty of the Natural State. No bird is going to make a nest out of an empty bag of chips. And beer cans aren't biodegradable.

We hear tell there's a plastic island in the Pacific Ocean twice the size of Texas. That's just one gathering place for garbage. There are many other such islands. Dolphins get tangled up in plastic wrapping. And smaller wildlife are killed after eating certain chemicals that don't break down like other food.

We also remember seeing Associated Press photos that accompany the extra international spread on the garbage in our oceans.

And we think: All of this starts somewhere.

In fact, some of it starts just outside Jacksonville, Ark.