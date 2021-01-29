GREAT AMERICAN CONFERENCE ROUNDUPS

MEN

ARKANSAS-MONTICELLO 73, HENDERSON STATE 57

Denzel McDuffey had 19 points and 12 rebounds to pace the Boll Weevils (6-2, 5-2) in Monticello. DaJuan Jones also scored 19 points for UAM. Xavier Davenport scored 12 points to lead the Reddies (3-5, 3-5). Jeremiah Torey had 11 points.

SOUTHERN ARKANSAS 83, OUACHITA BAPTIST 57

Devante Brooks had 17 points and seven rebounds to power the Muleriders (6-2, 6-2) in Magnolia. Aaron Lucas also had 17 points for Southern Arkansas. Dodge Brown added 11 points and five rebounds. Kendarious Smith led the Tigers (1-4, 1-4) with 16 points. DJ Kane added 14 points, and Deaveon Bankston had 13 points and seven rebounds.

WOMEN

HARDING 87, SOUTHERN ARKANSAS 80

Carissa Caples had 29 points, 5 rebounds, 4 steals and 3 assists to lead the Bisons (3-2, 3-2) in Magnolia. Brooke Bradley had 20 points and 11 rebounds, and Kylee Coulter added 12 points and 11 rebounds. Ariana Guinn and Diamond Morris each had 14 points for the Muleriders (1-3, 1-3).