Group euthanizes injured bald eagle

An injured bald eagle that was found by officers with the Conway Police Department this week has been euthanized because of the severity of its injuries, police said.

Officers received a call from a resident about the injured bird in some woods behind a house in the 1900 block of Blackberry Lane, police spokeswoman LaTresha Woodruff said.

When officers arrived, they discovered that the eagle had a broken wing, Woodruff said. The officers followed it through the woods for about 10 minutes before cornering the bird and capturing it, she added.

The Animal Welfare Unit transported the eagle to Raptor Rehab of Central Arkansas, a rehabilitation facility for birds of prey, according to officers.

According to a Facebook post Wednesday from Raptor Rehab, the bird had to be euthanized because of a traumatic left wing tip injury. The wing tip had been severed, the post read.