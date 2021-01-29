FILE - In this Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, file photo, people and security forces gather at the site of a deadly bomb attack in a market selling used clothes, in Baghdad, Iraq. The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for a rare suicide attack that rocked central Baghdad, killing 32 people and wounding dozens. In a statement late Thursday, the group said the bombing “targeted apostate Shiites." (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban, File)

Gunbattle killed ISIS leader, Iraq says

BAGHDAD -- Iraqi security forces killed a senior commander of the Islamic State, the prime minister said Thursday, a week after a rare, twin suicide bombing by members of the group killed dozens in Baghdad.

The Islamic State group had quickly claimed responsibility for the Jan. 21 blasts at a busy open-air market in the Iraqi capital. At least 32 people were killed and more than 100 wounded.

Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi tweeted Thursday that an "intelligence-led" operation in northern Iraq killed 39-year-old Abu Yasar al-Issawi, deputy commander and Islamic State chief in Iraq.

The country's security forces have faced mounting pressure since the attack, the first to strike the Iraqi capital in three years, with many saying it was a failure of Iraq's intelligence.

"I gave my word to pursue the Daesh terrorists, we gave them a thundering response," al-Kadhimi said, referring to the Islamic State by its Arabic acronym.

Al-Issawi, born Jabbar al-Issawi, was killed in an operation west of the city of Kirkuk where militants are known to retain a presence. The operation was led by Iraq's elite counterterrorism unit in cooperation with Iraqi intelligence services. Iraqi forces clashed with Islamic State militants and al-Issawi was killed in the firefight, the counterterrorism agency said on its Facebook page.

Swedes arrest school-intrusion suspect

STOCKHOLM -- A man in his 20s suspected of entering a Swedish high school wielding an ax and a knife Thursday and slightly injuring one student has been apprehended, police said.

The incident occurred in Fridhemsberg, a town 47 miles southeast of Goteborg, Sweden's second-largest city. The attack was being investigated as a murder and arson attempt, police said.

Witnesses described a man wearing a helmet and yellow clothes entering the school with a knife and an ax. He was later seen leaving the building.

An ax, a knife and a helmet with a visor were found at the school, according to police. Clothes similar to those described by witnesses were found in a car.

Police said the suspect may also be linked to a nearby fire.

Police spokesman Anders Wiss said the man's motive was unknown and declined to comment on reports that he was a former student. He said firebombs were found at the school but didn't elaborate.

U.S. calls Germany 'valued' troop post

BERLIN -- Germany is "highly valued" as a station for American soldiers, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin told Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer in his first conversation with her since taking up his post, the German Defense Ministry said Thursday.

Last year, then-President Donald Trump ordered the reduction of the U.S. military contingent stationed in Germany by more than 25%, and the Pentagon has been studying how that could be done.

German officials hope that order will be rescinded by the new administration, and the German Defense Ministry said that in his call Wednesday, Austin "emphasized that Germany is highly valued as a station and that American soldiers feel very comfortable here."

"The U.S. continues to consider its presence in Germany as an important part of joint security," the Defense Ministry said in a readout of the call.

About 34,500 U.S. troops are stationed in Germany, which includes key American military facilities like Ramstein Air Base and the headquarters for U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command.

The U.S. Defense Department said Austin "expressed his gratitude to Germany for continuing to serve as a great host for U.S. forces, and expressed his desire for a continued dialogue on U.S. force posture in Germany."

Lebanese gassed at lockdown protest

TRIPOLI, Lebanon -- Lebanese security troops fired volleys of tear gas at rock-throwing protesters Thursday in Tripoli as anger arose over the country's coronavirus lockdown and inaction of the political class in the face of economic collapse.

The protests, now in their fourth day, took place as Lebanon grapples with both the pandemic and the worst economic crisis in its history, with only a caretaker government in charge.

The protests resumed shortly after Omar Taibi, a 30-year-old who was shot by security forces during protests Wednesday night, was laid to rest in Tripoli. More than 220 others were injured in the clashes as frustrations boiled over.

The demonstrators denounced Lebanon's extended shutdown that has exacerbated the dire conditions. The confluence of the crises has posed the biggest threat to Lebanon's stability since the end of its civil war in 1990.

Tripoli, Lebanon's second-largest city and its most impoverished, has been a center for demonstrations and rioting against the country's political class. Smaller protests were reported Thursday and earlier in the week in Beirut and the eastern Bekaa region.

Even before the crises, almost the entire Tripoli workforce depended on day-to-day income.