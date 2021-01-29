Har-Ber coach responds to suspended player's civil rights claims

SPRINGDALE -- Har-Ber High School basketball coach Kimberly Jenkins defended herself Thursday against claims made in a civil rights complaint filed by a suspended player.

"I have recently been falsely accused of racism, as well as other unproven accusations, in a public forum by a disgruntled former player, her parents, and her attorney," Jenkins said Thursday.

Kania Starks, through her parents and attorney, Brandon Pickett, claims Jenkins and others discriminated against Starks based on federally protected statuses.

Starks has filed a federal civil rights complaint claiming she was discriminated against because of her race and a disability and was retaliated against and thrown off the varsity squad after reporting an incident with her coach's son to police.

The complaint was filed with the federal Office for Civil Rights in Kansas City. It names the Springdale School District and Har-Ber High School. The complaint was filed after completing the school's grievance process, according to Pickett.

School District officials said Tuesday they don't comment on pending legal issues.

Jenkins said she's been coaching for 24 years and her goal is to help her players become better young women and athletes by developing a culture in her program where effort, attitude, body language, communication and being a good teammate are stressed as basketball and life skills.

"In regards to the current situation, my only regret is that a resolution and relationship could not be found throughout a two-and-a-half-year process and recent acts of good faith have not been returned," Jenkins said. "It is unfortunate that her, her parents, and her attorney have chosen the route of slinging mud in the court of public opinion rather than a court of law where witnesses provide testimony under oath that carries significant consequences if deemed to be false."

According to Starks' complaint, a meeting was held with school administrators to talk about ongoing concerns of abuse and violations of Starks' education plan by the head coach and her staff. The complaint claims Starks, a three-year-starter, was removed from the varsity squad and made to practice with the junior varsity as a result of that meeting.

The complaint also claims Starks was pushed out of a chair by the coach's son Dec. 11 and suffered bruises to her leg. Five days after filing a police report, Starks was suspended from the team, according to the complaint.