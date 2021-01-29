High school roundups

BOYS

MELBOURNE 65, SALEM 32 Bradie Gunther and Layton Hennings each had 23 points for Melbourne (11-5, 8-0 2A-2), which tightened it hold on the conference by beating Salem for the second time this season.

WONDERVIEW 77, SACRED HEART 57 Caleb Squires turned in 31 points as Wonderview (14-5, 11-0 1A-4) won its 11th consecutive conference game. Sam Reynolds scored 22 points and Tyler Gottsponer added 13 points for the Daredevils, who beat Sacred Heart 85-46 on Dec. 14.

GIRLS

BROOKLAND 49, SOUTHSIDE BATESVILLE 29 Gracie Gramling scored 23 points as Brookland (13-4, 11-0 4A-3) ran away. Faith Champlin hit four three-pointers, including one just before the halftime buzzer, and finished with 12 points.

HARDING ACADEMY 88, McCRORY 54 Kloey Fullerton finished with a team-high 29 points as Harding Academy (15-5) cruised. Calle City tipped in 20 points for the Lady Wildcats.

MAMMOTH SPRING 67, HILLCREST 34 Chevelle Graves scored 17 points as Mammoth Spring (10-9, 5-0 1A-3) maintained its unbeaten start in the 1A-3. Sara Crowe had 16 points, Shelby Vanginhoven added 14 points and Megyn Upton tallied 12 points for the Lady Bears.

MARMADUKE 55, RECTOR 46 Heidi Robinson had 32 points to lead Marmaduke (23-4, 12-0 2A-3) to a pivotal home victory. Bean Hoffman added 12 points for the Lady Greyhounds. Ellie Ford and 20 points and four rebounds while Chloe Baugh contributed 14 points and 12 boards for Rector (12-9, 8-4).

RIVERCREST 48, MANILA 42 Tatiunna Burks totaled 17 points to lift Rivercrest (5-7), which lost to Manila earlier in the season. Brineka Taylor had 13 points for the Lady Colts.