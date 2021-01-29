Hogs up for Challenge with Cowboys

Arkansas freshman guard Moses Moody drives against Jarkel Joiner of Ole Miss during the Razorbacks’ victory Wednesday night. Arkansas takes on Oklahoma State in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Saturday. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler)

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas men's basketball team will take a break from SEC play to take on Oklahoma State on Saturday at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Okla..

Tipoff is 3 p.m. Central, and the game will be televised on ESPN2.

It's the seventh consecutive season that the Razorbacks (13-4, 5-4 SEC) will play in the Big 12/SEC Challenge with a third matchup against Oklahoma State (10-4, 4-4 Big 12).

"I'm excited about it," said Razorbacks sophomore forward Connor Vanover, who played at California as a freshman two years ago before transferring to Arkansas and redshirting. "I think it's the first Big 12 team I'm going to be able to play.

"I think all these games that are being played this weekend carry a lot of weight because it's a 'Challenge.' "

The Big 12 leads the Challenge with a 40-30 record since the 2014-15 season. That includes a 3-3 mark for the Razorbacks.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WWRAa6aUUko]

Arkansas has victories at home over Texas Tech in 2016, Oklahoma State in 2018 and TCU last season, and road losses at Iowa State in 2015, Oklahoma State in 2017 and Texas Tech in 2019.

Oklahoma State last played Monday night when the Cowboys won 81-60 at Iowa State. Arkansas beat Ole Miss 74-59 on Wednesday night in Walton Arena.

"We have a much shorter prep time than Oklahoma State," Razorbacks Coach Eric Musselman said. "We obviously have to travel there. They're home.

"I mean, there's no doubt they're going to have fresher legs. All you've got to do is look at the calendar. We've got to try to figure out -- because we do have some guys banged up -- how to manage to keep them fresh for Saturday afternoon."

Senior guard Jalen Tate suffered a chipped tooth against Ole Miss.

"Jalen was at the dentist when he and I were texting a little bit ago," Musselman said. "So I don't have the full update."

Musselman said junior guard Desi Sills, who came back into the Ole Miss after taking a hard fall on a dunk, is fine.

Senior forward Justin Smith, who has played in the last four games after missing four recovering from ankle surgery, didn't practice Thursday.

"Then we'll see how he feels [today]," Musselman said.

Oklahoma State 6-8 freshman point guard Cade Cunningham, the projected No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft who is averaging 17.8 points and 3.8 assists, missed the last two games, but he could be ready to play against the Razorbacks.

Cunningham was on the bench for No. 2 Baylor's 81-66 victory over Oklahoma State and went through warmups before the Iowa State game. He didn't play in either game after missing some practices when the Cowboys paused team activities -- including postponing games against Oklahoma and West Virginia -- because of positive covid-19 tests and contact tracing.'

"He's still day-to-day," Oklahoma State Coach Mike Boynton said after the Iowa State game according to The Oklahoman newspaper. "I think he feels better. He did a little bit [Sunday], he did a little bit more [Monday] and we'll continue to monitor his progress as we go through the week.

Arkansas is No. 28 in the NCAA Evaluation Tool rankings. Oklahoma State is No. 39.

"It's always a great opportunity when you get to have a game like this," Razorbacks junior guard JD Notae said. "I'm looking forward to it. I know my teammates are looking forward to it too."

Musselman dismissed the notion SEC pride is on the line and said Saturday's game won't be bigger than any other on the schedule and that they're all important.

"If we were going to go play shirts and skins in a pickup game, it's fourth and 1 for me on everything," Musselman said. "There's no game that we're going to prepare differently.

"We're preparing for this game just like we did the first, second, third game, because every game to me is the Super Bowl."