Hospitals see drop in covid patients

Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero talks about the new strain of covid-19 being found during the weekly covid-19 update on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at the state Capitol in Little Rock. Romero said the strain has not been found in Arkansas, but "it's just a matter of time." (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

The number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus in Arkansas dropped below 1,000 Thursday for the first time since before Thanksgiving as spread of the virus in the state continued to show signs of slowing.

The state's count of cases rose by 1,892.

That was bigger, by 115 cases, than the increase the day before but more than 1,200 cases smaller than the increase the previous Thursday, Jan. 21.

Meanwhile, at a state Board of Health meeting Thursday, Health Secretary Jose Romero expressed frustration with the amount of vaccine being allocated to the state by the federal government each week.

"We're hampered by the fact that, like the Wizard of Oz, when the curtain was pulled back, the man behind the curtain was not the wizard," Romero said.

"What was provided, what was promised -- this is not a political statement, it is a statement of fact. What was promised was not there, and we are, and the government is in a race to try to recoup and provide that to us."

After falling by 66 Wednesday, the number of patients hospitalized with covid-19 fell Thursday by 33, to 996, the lowest level since Nov. 24.

Deaths remained a bleak spot, however, as the official state toll from the virus rose by 42, to 4,784.

"Today's report shows over 1,200 fewer cases with higher testing than last week," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a statement.

"The decline, as well as a decrease in active cases, shows good trends, but another day of over 40 deaths reminds us that this virus is still present in all corners of the state. We continue to work to slow the spread."

The number of virus patients on ventilators fell for the third day in a row, dropping Thursday by 14, to 143, the lowest level for that measure since Nov. 18.

The number of virus patients in intensive care units also fell for the second straight day, going from 320 as of 2 p.m. Wednesday to 307 at the same time Thursday.

The number of cases that were considered active fell by 139, to 17,547, as 1,989 Arkansans were newly classified as having recovered.

That was the second day in a row the active case total had fallen.

"I thought the numbers were very encouraging," state Epidemiologist Jennifer Dillaha said.

"We had less than 2,000 [new] cases, with a decrease in the number of active cases, a nice decrease in the number of hospitalizations, so now we're under 1,000, as well as a decrease in the number of people on ventilators."

Over a rolling seven-day period, the average number of cases added to the state's tallies each day fell for the second straight day.

After falling by 106 Wednesday, the average increase fell Thursday by 173, to 1,662.

That was the first time the average increase had been below 1,700 since Dec. 3.

The state's hospitalizations, average daily case increases, active case totals and covid-19 patients in ICUs and on ventilators have all mostly fallen after reaching highs earlier this month that were linked to surges associated with holiday gatherings.

While the downturn has followed the rollout of vaccines, Dillaha has said the number of people vaccinated is still too small to be having much of an effect on the case numbers.

Instead, she has credited Arkansans for taking more precautions.

"We need to keep going, but we need people to continue to be diligent about taking steps to reduce spread," she said Thursday.

She said 41 of the deaths reported Thursday happened within the past month, and one happened earlier in December.

Aside from the 139 deaths of "probable" cases that were added to the state's count on one day in September, after the state first began publicly reporting probable cases, the largest one-day increase in the state's overall toll was Dec. 29, when 66 deaths were reported.

Probable cases include infections identified through antigen tests, as well as instances when no test was performed, but covid-19 was listed on a death certificate as a contributing or underlying cause of death.

FRUSTRATION AIRED

Health Department spokesman Gavin Lesnick said Romero was referring at the board meeting to the revelation earlier this month that the federal government didn't have a reserve of vaccine doses that it could begin sending out to the states, meaning that "distribution would be limited to the amounts being produced each week."

That news came despite an announcement by the outgoing administration of President Donald Trump days earlier that it would soon begin sending out all available doses of the vaccine, instead of holding back doses to provide the second shots of the two-dose regimen.

"While we had not received confirmation that our allocation was going to increase, we were hopeful that that reserve would be distributed and that that would result in more doses being provided," Lesnick said in an email.

On Tuesday, however, the Biden administration announced that the amount of vaccine going out to the states each week would increase by about 16%.

For Arkansas, that meant an allotment for next week of 43,025 doses to provide the initial shots of the two-dose regimens, up from 37,125 initial doses the state received this week.

Those doses are in addition to ones the state receives each week to provide booster shots for people who received their initial shots earlier.

"We have an increased supply of vaccine, but that is not going to be enough," Romero said at the meeting.

"We are going to be at a state for several weeks more, to months more, where we are underdelivered with regard to vaccine for our populations."

He said the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, which he leads, has recommended priority groups for vaccination that "will be adjusted as necessary for our state."

"It will not be an easy discussion," he said. "People will be unhappy, but there is not enough vaccine to go around."

Arkansas followed the committee's recommendation, which was adopted by the CDC, to make health care workers and residents and workers at long-term-care facilities first in line for the shots.

The state differed slightly from the recommendations of the committee and CDC by including people 70 and older, instead of those 75 and older, in the next vaccination stage, Phase 1-B.

Those older Arkansans, along with employees of elementary and secondary schools, child care centers and higher-education institutions, officially became eligible for the vaccine in Arkansas last week.

Front-line "essential workers," such as factory and grocery workers, also fall under Phase 1-B in Arkansas' plan and in the CDC and advisory panel recommendations, but they won't be able to get the vaccine in Arkansas until later.

Also regarding the state's vaccine supply, Romero said he hopes "that there is transparency into the future so that we can see what's going on."

"I think that the current administration has said this, and I think that this is a way that it needs to be -- we need to know what the problems are," he said. "They need to be placed before us. Once we know what the problems are, we can deal with it.

"Tell us if there isn't a supply. Tell us if there isn't raw materials to get us where we are. We can work with that, but we need to know."

Romero told the board that the Health Department is developing a public education campaign about the vaccine, in part to dispel "horrible, horrible misconceptions and false rumors."

"We as a Health Department need to get in front of this as much as possible," Romero said.

DOSES ADMINISTERED

Under the vaccination program being coordinated by the state, pharmacies and other providers had received 470,200 doses of vaccine as of Thursday morning, an increase of 47,325 doses from what they had received as of a day earlier.

They reported having administered 255,274 doses, up 13,808 from the number reported Wednesday.

In addition, Walgreens and CVS reported having administered 12,408 doses as of Thursday, an increase of 2,778 doses from the total a day earlier.

The two pharmacy chains were allocated 49,400 doses of the Moderna vaccine for residents and workers in Arkansas long-term-care facilities as part of a federal program.

Walgreens, however, began making the shots available to eligible members of the broader public on Monday after it was discovered that the companies had more than they needed to cover the facilities.

Col. Robert Ator, who is coordinating Arkansas' vaccination effort, said this week that he expects shots to be available to eligible Arkansans at certain CVS locations starting next week.

Dillaha said last week that the state had also identified 23,000 surplus doses that had been distributed to state-based pharmacies serving long-term-care facilities that would be redistributed to providers serving the broader population of Arkansans eligible for the shots.

Lesnick said Thursday that 8,000 of those doses went to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and 5,000 went to Baptist Health.

He said the redistribution of the remaining 10,000 doses is "taking longer."

"We are still working to finalize how many doses that will be while making sure that there is not additional demand for first doses at the second clinic at each long-term-care facility," he said.

Dillaha said last week that those remaining doses would go to certain pharmacies in counties where less than 4% of the population had been vaccinated or that had a large number of people age 70 and older.

The number of doses reported to have been delivered and administered includes some booster shots for people who received their initial shots earlier.

The actual number of shots given is higher than the Health Department's figures because providers have three days to report the doses they administer.

The CDC's website Thursday listed 209,445 Arkansans, or 6.9% of the state's population, as having received at least one dose of the vaccine.

That number hadn't changed from a day earlier.

Lesnick said in an email that the state's most recent data submission didn't make the cutoff to be included in the CDC update Thursday.

"It should be fixed tomorrow," he said.

DEMAND HIGH

John Vinson, chief executive of the Arkansas Pharmacists Association, said he hasn't seen any reduction in the demand for the vaccine since the state made it available to part of the 1-B population last week.

"At the 50,000-foot view, the demand is extremely high, and the demand far outweighs the hesitancy concerns right now because we have such a limited amount," he said.

That's especially true for Arkansans who are 70 and older, both because they have a higher risk of developing severe complications from covid-19 and because "they're the generation that remembers polio."

"They remember being vaccinated as a child for polio in the late '50s," Vinson said. "This is a different vaccine, a different disease, but that was a life-changing event for them."

He said he's been working with the Health Department to increase the amount of vaccine going to counties where a smaller percentage of the population has been vaccinated compared with the rest of the state.

For instance, some counties have fewer residents who were eligible for shots during Phase 1-A because those counties don't have as many health care jobs or long-term-care facilities.

He said he's also been working with the Health Department to book appointments for people who "live in underserved areas or may not have access to the internet, or may not have good knowledge of how to get an appointment scheduled."

"We're continuing to look at that balance of being efficient, being quick with the vaccine administration, but not so quick that we leave people behind that may not be able to navigate the appointment scheduling process as nimble as others," he said.

Lesnick said Michelle Smith, director of the Health Department's office of health equity and HIV elimination, had helped about 150 people book appointments or join waiting lists after contacting fraternity and sorority graduate chapters and churches, and asking them about their members who are eligible for the vaccine.

Dillaha emphasized Thursday that people shouldn't have to pay out of pocket for the shots.

A provider can bill a patient's health insurance plan for the administration of the shot. If the patient doesn't have insurance, the administration fee can be billed to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Health Resources and Services Administration.

"If [patients] are being charged improperly, we want them to let us know so we can address it," Dillaha said.

CASES BY COUNTY

The cases that were added to the state's tallies Thursday included 1,471 that were confirmed through polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests and 421 probable cases.

The state's cumulative count of cases rose to 290,856.

That comprised 232,338 confirmed cases and 58,518 probable ones.

Pulaski County had the largest number of new cases, 303, followed by Benton County, which had 229; Washington County, which had 177; Garland County, which had 129; and Faulkner County, which had 84.

Among prison and jail inmates, the Health Department's count of cases rose by three.

Department of Corrections spokeswoman Cindy Murphy said the Northwest Arkansas Community Correction Center in Fayetteville, the Northwest Arkansas Work Release Center in Springdale, the Southwest Arkansas Community Correction Center in Texarkana and the Varner Unit in Lincoln County each had one new case.

Of those prisons, the Texarkana lockup had the largest number of cases that were active as of Thursday, 36, followed by the work release center, which had 13.

The state's death toll from the virus rose by 25, to 3,864, among confirmed cases and by 17, to 920, among probable cases.

Among nursing home and assisted living facility residents, the state's count of virus deaths grew by six, to 1,860.

The number of people who have ever been hospitalized in the state with covid-19 rose by 58, to 13,505.

The number of the state's virus patients who have ever been on a ventilator with covid-19 rose by four, to 1,414.