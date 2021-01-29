Hot Springs man gets 6-year term

HOT SPRINGS -- A man arrested last summer after a standoff with Hot Spring police was sentenced Wednesday to six years in prison for threatening and abusing his ex-girlfriend.

Ja'shaud Damorian West, 23, who has remained in custody in lieu of $58,000 bond since his arrest May 12, pleaded guilty to two felony counts of first-degree terroristic threatening. He was sentenced to the maximum of six years on each count, to run concurrently, while felony charges of stalking and third-degree domestic battery were withdrawn.

West also pleaded guilty to four misdemeanor counts of violation of a protection order and was sentenced to one year in jail to run concurrently with his other sentences.

According to the probable-cause affidavits, police responded to an assault call on Oct. 7, 2019, at a residence in the 1400 block of Greenwood Avenue.

The victim, 21, stated that she and the witness who was with her had gone to her house on Greenwood, along with the victim's 2-month-old, and that while there West, who is the victim's ex-boyfriend and the father of her child, ran out of the house toward the victim in the car.

She said he reached into the car and punched at her several times, striking her once on the forehead.

West accused the victim of becoming pregnant while he was incarcerated, according to the affidavit. West ran off after the witness said she was calling the police, the affidavit said.

On Oct. 25, the victim reported to detective Mark Fallis that West was threatening her and showed him texts in which West spoke about her "getting the police involved" and that he was "going to kill her and then kill himself," the affidavit said.

On Jan. 8, 2020, the victim reported that West was again threatening to kill her through text messages and Facebook messages, the affidavit said. She said West told her he was looking for her and later indicated he had found her where she was staying at her aunt's house.

The affidavit notes the last order of protection served against West was valid from Jan. 10, 2019, to Jan. 10, 2020, so it was still in effect when West made the threats.

On May 12, officers responded to a report of a drive-by shooting at a residence on Portland Street that reportedly involved the occupants of a red car that fled the scene.

A search by officers turned up a red car at West at a trailer park at 400 Golf Links Road. Officers also spotted West on a porch. West initially refused to step out of the trailer but eventually was taken into custoday after about 90 minutes of negotiating with police.