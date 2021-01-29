• Rodney Baker, 55, and his wife, Ekaterina Baker, 32, both of Vancouver, British Columbia, face fines, accused of chartering a plane to fly to an indigenous community in the Yukon Territory, where they claimed to be motel employees so they could get covid-19 vaccinations in the area prioritized for the shots because of its health care limitations.

• Jason Moorehead, 44, a middle-school teacher in Allentown, Pa., who attended the "Stop the Steal" rally in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, and was subsequently suspended from his job, is denying involvement in the Capitol riot.

• William Samuel Stokes, 51, a former sheriff's deputy in Twiggs County, Ga., was arrested on allegations that he stole more than $1,500 in cash that was being held as evidence in a criminal case.

• Michael Budkie, co-founder of the Ohio-based group Stop Animal Exploitation Now, requested an investigation into the University of Louisiana at Lafayette's New Iberia Research Center after three research monkeys reportedly died of heatstroke on the same day last summer.

• Paul Pazen, police chief in Denver, said three teenagers have been arrested in a house fire that killed five recent immigrants, including two children, from the West African nation of Senegal.

• Tobey King, 46, of Corpus Christi, Texas, crocheted a doll depicting Vermont's U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders' look on Inauguration Day, complete with brown mittens and an oversize olive-green coat, which sold on eBay for $20,300, money King said will be donated to Meals on Wheels America.

• Joseph Washington, 18, a high school student in Palm Coast, Fla., was arrested for recording a song in which he threatened to kill a school administrator after Washington was suspended over a dress-code violation and for using offensive language, sheriff's officials said.

• Colby Fronterhouse, 41, of Nixa, Mo., a junior high school assistant principal, is charged with one count of sexual exploitation for the purpose of producing child pornography after investigators said he pretended to be a 14-year-old girl in text exchanges with a 13-year-old student to obtain sexually explicit images.

• Christopher Owens, 53, of Florissant, Mo., was charged in the shooting death of his former supervisor, 60-year-old Brantley Tate, who was found with a gunshot wound the day after he fired Owens.