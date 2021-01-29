Jonesboro man, 31, arrested in child-sex case, police say

A Jonesboro man accused of sexually assaulting a girl has been arrested, police said Thursday.

Officers dispatched on Dec. 23 to a Jonesboro residence spoke to a girl who said she was recently sexually assaulted by 31-year-old Welby Busch, according to a Facebook post by Jonesboro police.

Officers forwarded the information to the Arkansas Child Abuse Hotline, which sent the information to the Arkansas Crimes Against Children Division, police said.

According to the post, the victim told investigators Busch touched her while she was asleep and raped her multiple times over the course of several weeks.

The girl told her mom, who called police, authorities said.

Busch was arrested on Jan. 22 and transported to Craighead County jail on a sexual assault charge, an online inmate roster shows. He remained in the jail Friday in lieu of $750,000 bond, according to the roster.