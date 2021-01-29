Lady Lions set for court return

Last weekend was not the first time the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's women's basketball team endured an extensive break within this season.

Covid-19 issues affecting the Lady Lions (2-9, 1-4 SWAC) kept them from hosting Arkansas State on Dec. 10 and visiting Louisiana Tech on Dec. 15, although they added a home game against New Mexico on Dec. 17. The A-State game would have been a rematch of UAPB's 85-68 win in Jonesboro on Nov. 27.

The Lions have been healthy during Southwestern Athletic Conference play, but two of their opponents, Texas Southern and Prairie View A&M, had to postpone last week because of their own battles with the coronavirus. When the Lions hit the court at Grambling State (4-5, 3-2) on Saturday, it'll be their first game in 12 days.

Just being healthy enough to play means plenty to senior center Khadijah Brown.

"It means a lot," she said. "I think we're extremely grateful. I see a lot of teams that have had cancellations. Some teams have even canceled an entire season. I'm just grateful, my teammates are grateful and the coaching staff is grateful as well that we can continue because most people can't continue to play on the court anymore."

UAPB is seeking to end a four-game skid following a conference-opening win against Mississippi Valley State, though the Lions were in contention in losses against Alabama State (87-79), Alabama A&M (57-47) and Southern University (67-57). Alcorn State beat UAPB 72-52 in the Lions' most recent game Jan. 18.

"We took this time to study a lot more film, to watch what we look like on film and break down our practices, getting back to the basics and stuff like that," second-year UAPB Coach Dawn Brown said. "It really hasn't been a situation to where we haven't taken advantage of this time."

Coach Brown said she is looking forward to the debut of freshman Takaylyn Busby and return of redshirt sophomore ShiCoriya Orr, both who battled injuries this season. Their addition bolsters a backcourt that was impacted by the loss of senior transfer and former national leading scorer Joyce Kennerson to injury.

"Somebody has to be ready to step up and fill those gaps," the coach said, when asked what she learned about her team during the skid. "With Kennerson on the floor, we wanted to push the ball up the floor and dictate the tempo offensively. Now, that changes up a little bit, but it doesn't stop the flow of what we want to do. All of the games other than the Alcorn game have been in reach. We need to hit shots when we need to hit shots and get stops when it's time to get stops."

Coach Brown also said UAPB has focused on cleaning up "little things" that made a big difference in games and going back to fundamentals during this latest extended break.

Khadijah Brown is certain the changes will lead to a midseason turnaround.

"I most definitely think it will lead to a turnaround," she said. "I think our guards are more focused and poised in our press because those were our biggest issues in our last two games against Southern and Alcorn and working at it. We've been paying attention to slowing down and making sure that we get to the open spots and take our time."

UPCOMING GAMES

Saturday: At Fred Hobdy Center, Grambling, La., women's team (2-9, 1-4 SWAC) vs. Grambling State (4-5, 3-2), 3 p.m.; men's team (3-12, 2-4) vs. Grambling State (5-8, 3-3), 5:30 p.m.

Monday: At Williams Athletic and Assembly Center, Jackson, Miss.; women's team vs. Jackson State (6-5, 5-1), 5:30 p.m.; men's team vs. Jackson State (2-5, 2-0), 7:30 p.m.

Audio: KPBA-FM 99.3, uapblionsroar.com and UAPB athletics app (broadcast begins 15 minutes before tipoff)

Video: uapblionsroar.com and UAPB athletics app