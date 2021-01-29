Listen Here! Hip-Hop Artist Architect Of Solo Venture

"Future Proof"

Erick the Architect

Erick the Architect, founding member/primary producer of Flatbush Zombies, released his official debut project as a solo artist, "Future Proof," on Jan. 22. Inspired by the catastrophic events of 2020, Erick is at his lyrical peak, each track delivering an earful of gems that are introspective and universal.

"Future Proof" is more than just a catchy title; it's a roadmap to better handle the inevitable challenges that lie ahead. Some of Erick's ideas are steps that anyone can follow that will result in a more secure future. These ideas will also be explored in depth on Feb. 22, at the day-long virtual Future Proof Fest, live streamed on Twitch.

"The Los Sundowns"

The Los Sundowns

Lechehouse Music

"The Los Sundowns" is a breezy record of psychedelic soul conceptualized by Beto Martinez (Grammy-winning guitarist/producer, Grupo Fantasma, Brownout, Money Chicha) and Daniel Villarreal (drummer and DJ, Dos Santos).

Written, recorded and produced by Martinez at his studio, Lechehouse Music, and featuring a host of friends across the six tracks, the reverb-laden platter conjures the sound of Latin American balladeers and crooners of the '60s, updating the vibe and transporting the listener to a beachside hang from sunup to sundown. The self-titled debut EP is out on vinyl and digitally on Feb. 12th.

