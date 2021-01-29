Prep Basketball Roundup

PREP BASKETBALL

Boys

Elkins 68, West Fork 46

Elkins needed a 24-8 run in the second quarter to overcome an early deficit as the Elks earned a 3A-1 Conference victory over West Fork in a 3A-1 Conference makeup game Wednesday at Elkins.

The outburst helped Elkins (10-6, 5-3) turn a 15-7 deficit into a 31-23 halftime lead. The Elks put the game away in the fourth quarter when they outscored West Fork (5-10, 1-7) by a 24-13 margin.

Kain Johnson had 22 points to lead Elkins, followed by Josh Allan with 17 and Trevor Shumate with 10. Ethan Howerton and Wyett Kutz had 14 and 13 points, respectively, for West Fork.

Lincoln 59, Valley Springs 47

Daytin Davis and Elijah Rich combined for 49 points as Lincoln stunned Valley Springs in a 3A-1 Conference game Tuesday night at Lincoln

Lincoln (10-9, 4-3) led 30-22 at halftime, but Valley Springs (17-6, 6-2) pulled within 43-38 after three quarters before the Wolves pulled away in the final 8 minutes.

Davis finished with 28 points for Lincoln while Davis added 21. Trell Trammell led Valley Springs with 13 pints while Brock Lippe and Colby Ketchum chipped in 10 apiece.

Girls

Bergman 65, West Fork 34

Bergman extended its win streak to 19 games by defeating West Fork in a 3A-1 Conference makeup game Wednesday night at West Fork.

The Lady Panthers (25-1, 6-0) took control of the game early, jumping out to a 22-9 lead in the first quarter and extending it to a 45-20 margin at halftime.

Maddi Holt had 23 points to lead a trio of Bergman players in double figures, followed by Ruby Trammell with 12 and Karsen Edwards with 11. Lilly Hauser led West Fork (6-7, 4-4) with 15 points while Emma Neyman added 11.

Bergman travels to Valley Springs tonight for a 3A-1 Conference showdown tonight.