Mayflower fire razes 16 apartments

Fire swept through a building at a Mayflower apartment complex Thursday night and destroyed 16 apartments, according to a Mayflower Fire Department spokesman.

The Fire Department responded at 6:45 p.m. to a fire call at Queen's Manor Apartments at 725 Arkansas 365, according to senior firefighter David Batt. A fire had started on the southwest side of one of the complex's 16-unit buildings.

Flames spread until the building's roof collapsed, Batt said.

In addition to the Mayflower Fire Department, firefighters from the Conway Fire Department, the Highway 286 East Volunteer Fire Department and the Pine Village Fire Department helped fight the flames.

The occupants of the apartments were evacuated without injury, according to Faulkner County sheriff's deputies at the scene.

Batt was unable to say how many people were displaced. He said the American Red Cross was working with them at a nearby elementary school.

Thirteen families were displaced in October 2017 when a fire that was later determined to be arson destroyed one of the apartment complex's 16-unit buildings.