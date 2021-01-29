Memphis lineman staying humble

University of Arkansas offensive line coach Brad Davis is more than just a recruiter to Memphis offensive lineman Donte Gillard; he's also a mentor.

"I think Coach Davis is a really good coach, he's really seasoned and he's also a great mentor," Gillard said. "He really knows what he's doing and what he's talking about. He can guide you the right way off the football field and on the field. He can get you the things to get you to the next level."

Gillard, 6-5, 340 pounds, was attending Memphis White Station before deciding to withdraw. The Shelby County School District is going on almost of a year of virtual learning only because of covid-19.

"I was at White Station, but the virtual thing really wasn't working out for me, so I'm home schooling now, so I can get my GPA as high as possible," Gillard said.

He played his sophomore season at Memphis Douglass but because of the pandemic, the district didn't play football in the fall. The lack of junior video has hurt Gillard's recruitment. He plans to play his senior season at Memphis Lausanne Collegiate School.

Gillard has scholarship offers from Arkansas and Memphis while drawing interest from Tennessee, Kentucky, Mississippi State and others. He said Davis talks of the importance of academics, diet, keeping his body fit and staying humble.

"Simple things that will take you a long way," Gillard said.

Not fond of going too far from home for college, Gillard said his two to three conversations a week with Davis make him feel like Arkansas could be home.

"Moving far far away would be complicated, so Arkansas is right inside the bubble," Gillard said. "Feeling at home would mean I'm not too far away from home, so I won't be home sick. He makes me feel really, really comfortable."

Some of Davis' diet advice is about eating more vegetables.

"Eating a lot of greens," he said. "While you're working out make sure you eat right. Don't stuff yourself."

Gillard said he's making progress in dropping some weight.

"I'm trying to get down to 315 to 320," Gillard said.

He said he's heard good things about Arkansas from good friend and Razorback freshman offensive lineman Ray Curry Jr. The highly touted Curry inked with the Hogs out of Memphis White Station for the 2020 class.

Getting the offer from the Hogs and receiving interest from other SEC schools has meant a lot to Gillard.

"It just shows me what I'm doing is really paying off," he said. Even though I have a lot of growth and development to go, I'm actually trying and my work is paying off. To get noticed by SEC Division I schools so early it's a big accomplishment."

