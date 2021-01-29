Mena girls moving on from loss

Conway Coach Brian Longing said his team has had a four-week stretch with no covid-19 quarantines and they’ve been able to have complete practices. (Democrat-Gazette file photo)

Mena saw its undefeated run through the 4A-7 Conference, as well as its grip on the top spot in the league, end at the hands of a familiar foe earlier this week. But the Lady Bearcats aren't wailing or lamenting over anything at this point in the season.

There's still a lot of basketball left to be played -- at least on paper -- and Mena intends to take full advantage of that.

"We've got a lot left to do," said Mena Coach Scott Wright, whose team dropped its first conference game of season, 42-36, at Nashville on Tuesday. "They did a good job, and we didn't execute like we needed to. Nashville is always a tough place to go to and win so you've got to give them credit.

"We're tied with them now in the standings, but the good thing is that we still have the tiebreaker over them if we wind up with the same record because we beat them by 14 earlier. So we're still in pretty good shape right now."

Things have shaped up well all year for the Lady Bearcats (12-2, 6-1 4A-7 Conference), who are ranked No. 5 in Class 4A. Mena won its first 10 games before losing to Idabel, Okla., on Jan. 16. The loss to Nashville came three weeks after the Lady Bearcats ran away for a 58-44 victory on Jan. 5 in the teams' first go-round.

However, Wright admitted he's thankful his team is even in the position they're in. He revealed that one or two of his players have had to sit out, here and there, because of the coronavirus, but they haven't had a mass bout of the pandemic hit his group the way it has for many of the other programs around the state.

"It's been so hard for everybody," Wright explained. "All we can do is follow the guidelines and take things one day at a time. That's the approach these girls have taken.

"We've got some experienced players back from last year's team that made the state tournament for the first time in several years, and they want to get back."

Depth, Wright said, has been a big reason why Mena has been one of the better teams in Class 4A this season. His sophomores, who won a district title as freshmen, have provided a boost in talent. Wright also noted that the Ladycats' overall chemistry and bond is strong, a key quality for any team that has a mix of veterans and underclassmen.

"They're all for each other right now, and I think that's one of the hardest things for coaches to do sometimes," he said. "To get them together, wanting each other to succeed. But they all love one another, love playing with one another. ... they get along wonderfully."

The Lady Bearcats' play has been superb as well, but they can't afford another slip-up within the 4A-7 if it wants to remain in that No. 1 slot. Mena is scheduled to play six more games in the regular season, beginning with Bauxite tonight, before postseason play starts.

"Bauxite is scary," Wright said. "They play hard, are very aggressive and well-coached. We went up to their place and beat them in December. Of course, that was a long time ago.

"The good thing is we get them at home, and we control our fate."

CONWAY BOYS

Big test for Cats

Victories have been much harder to come by for Conway this season as opposed to last.

That's generally the case when you graduate the bulk of your scoring production and lose a trio players that were expected to play large roles.

Yet, Wampus Cats Coach Brian "Salty" Longing isn't hanging his head.

"They're playing really hard," he said of his team. "I don't think our ceiling is as high as the upper echelon of our conference when you start talking about North Little Rock, Little Rock Central and Bryant. But for the first time, we've had some continuity for about four week where we haven't had any quarantines and have been able to have complete practices.

"So the guys really are doing a good job. We're just not walking around with the studs that some of those other teams have."

Conway (5-7, 4-3 6A-Central) won a share of the Class 6A state title last year, but three of those starters from that team were seniors. Of the two returners, one decided to sit out this year, which left senior center Jayden Williams as the lone returning regular. The Wampus Cats also had two others who were going to be factors, but one transferred while the other decided to focus on another sport.

Despite it all, Conway is tied for third place in the conference with No. 4 Bryant, the team it plays tonight.

"We're going to have our work cut out for us," Longing said. "[Bryant Coach Mike Abrahamson] has been able to take a Division I stud [Camren Hunter] and surround him with really good shooters. And then, has been able to take two or three really nice athletes out of football to give them a physical presence. So it's going to be tough.

"But we're getting better. The only game we didn't compete in was against Central, and that was over when we got off the bus."

BROOKLAND GIRLS

Healthy again

Injuries to key players derailed any legitimate chance Brookland had of making a serious run in Class 4A last year.

So far, the Lady Bearcats have largely avoided those ailments this year and appear on track to make up for last season's missed opportunity.

"Things have been really good," said Brookland Coach Joe Baltz, whose team went 11-14 in 2019-20. "I had some kids that played really solid roles for us, but we were left with some gaps when Gracie Gramling, a 6-foot point guard for us who's one of our leading scorers and rebounders, tore her ACL in about game five last year. That was a huge hit because everything was through her.

"I also had [Faith Champlin], one of our best shooters who was coming off a torn ACL, tear her meniscus a week after Gracie. So it was just one of those things. We managed to get better by the end of the year because everyone stepped up their game, but our ceiling dropped quite a bit from what it was after losing players like those two."

Those two seniors are back to carry Brookland (13-4, 11-0 4A-3), who have won eight in a row heading into the final two weeks of the regular season.

"We've done really well so far," Baltz said. "We've just got to keep it up."

WONDERVIEW BOYS

Rolling with it

Wonderview Coach Jerod Squires was forced to be more flexible than he's been in year's past.

That's not to say he wasn't prepared for it, which was necessary because of the challenges that came with trying to deal with covid-19.

"One of my biggest flaws is that I'm too structured and too detail-oriented to where I want everything mapped out," he said. "This year has taught me to just go with it. It wears on the kids, too, because you game prep for a couple of days to get ready for an opponent. And then, you don't know if you're gonna get the call at the last minute saying you're not going to play.

"So you've got to turn the page and get ready for the next one. It's helped all of us in sense that we can't take things for granted. We've had to adjust to it, and we've done a pretty good job of it."

Squires said everyone on his team has been quarantined at some point this season, but the Daredevils have persevered. Wonderview (14-5, 11-0 1A-4) has won 12 of its last 13 games, including its past five.

"We're starting to put all of the pieces together," he mentioned. "We went through some patches early in the season but have gotten things figured out. Guys are starting to really understand their roles, and that's made us a better team."

SUPER SIX

Night of showdowns

Tonight, seven games will feature teams where both are ranked in the Super Six of their respective classes playing against one another, starting with a 4A-4 Conference boys' clash between No. 4 Dardanelle and No. 6 Morrilton.

Also, in boys' action, No. 6 Valley Springs visits No. 5 Bergman in Class 3A while No. 4 Dierks plays at No. 2 Caddo Hills in Class 2A. No. 6 Izard County travels to No. 3 Viola in a 1A-2 matchup.

On the girls' side, Batesville, ranked No. 1 in Class 5A, is on the road at No. 6 Jonesboro and Class 4A No. 1 Harrison hosts No. 3 Pea Ridge. Bergman, No. 1 in 3A, also goes to No. 4 Valley Springs.

TIP-INS

Berryville senior guard Lilli Compton recently got an offer from Southwestern Assemblies of God University of the NAIA's Sooner Athletic Conference. ... Conway junior guard Jaiden Thomas has committed to play for Louisiana Tech. ... Bentonville senior center Maryam Dauda moved into the top spot on the program's all-time leading scoring list during Tuesday's 40-point victory over Bentonville West. ... Hot Springs guard Jadyn Walker, a four-year starter, received his first basketball offer from Southern Arkansas University Tech earlier this week.