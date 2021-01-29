Murphy Oil sees 4Q net loss of $171.9M

Murphy Oil Corp. recorded a net loss of $171.9 million for the fourth quarter, the company said Thursday. That's roughly double its loss in the same quarter of 2019.

The oil and natural gas company formerly based in El Dorado posted a per-share loss of $1.11 for the quarter that ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of 7 cents per share expected by 15 analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters.

Murphy Oil's revenue fell to $330.2 million, a drop of 48% from 2019's fourth quarter.

Roger Jenkins, Murphy Oil's president and chief executive officer, said in the earnings report that the company responded to a large drop in commodity prices by slashing its capital budget and cost structure while continuing to support its major offshore projects.

"Our efforts resulted in strong liquidity, cash on hand and paying a dividend to our shareholders," Jenkins said.

Murphy Oil, which moved its headquarters in El Dorado and an office in Canada to Houston in 2020, faced significant headwinds during the year.

These included one of the most severe hurricane seasons on record that slowed production in the Gulf of Mexico. Also, crude oil prices hit record lows in April as the covid-19 pandemic reduced demand.

For fiscal 2020, Murphy Oil reported a net loss of $1.2 million, or $7.48 per share, compared with net income of $1.2 million, or $6.98 per share, in the previous year.

Revenue for 2020 dropped 30.5% to $2 billion.

Murphy Oil's plans for fiscal 2021 include capital expenditures of $675 million to $725 million. It will focus on exploration in the Gulf of Mexico, with most of the capital going toward drilling.

In contrast, the company expects its North American onshore production to remain flat in 2021.

Murphy Oil plans to spend $170 million in Texas' Eagle Ford Shale. That's 17% less than in 2020. Another $95 million is allocated to its onshore operations in Canada.

The company spent $813.3 million on exploration and production in 2020, down from $2.7 billion in 2019.

Murphy Oil's shares fell $1.07, or 7.64%, to close Thursday at $12.93 on the New York Stock Exchange. The shares have traded between $4.50 and $22.98 over the past year.