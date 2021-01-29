New Work In New Ways: UA Theatre takes ArkType Festival online

“I emphasize this is a new play festival — some pieces are very much in process and not even yet complete,” says professor John Walch. “As a digital audience, you don’t have the context of seeing actors reading from the script that they were given new pages for an hour ago, and that adrenaline fuels the festival both for the performers and the audience. We’re all on this adventure of exploring new worlds and discovering new stories together, and we hope audiences will join us.” Pictured is a scene from Lauren Ferebee’s “S1ST3RS.” (Courtesy Photo)

The University of Arkansas' ArkType New Works Festival was one of the first Northwest Arkansas theatrical dominoes to fall to the pandemic last spring. This year, the UA Department of Theatre is taking the show online so they won't miss another opportunity for MFA playwrights to get new work in front of eager audiences.

"For the creative teams, the process is not all that different from what you would have in the room," says John Walch, head of the MFA program in playwriting. "You still have a playwright working on a new play with their actors and directors who are helping shape the story as they work through the play."

The online format is not without its advantages, says Adrienne Dawes, who describes her play "This Bitch: Esta Sangre Quiero," as "a bilingual Gen Z comedy inspired by Lope de Vega's Golden Age epic masterpiece 'El perro del hortelano.'"

"My play, by design, lives within a social media-influenced Gen Z world and has some very bold 'impossible' stage directions," she says. "So workshopping in virtual space gave my creative team -- mostly UARK students, but also collaborators from all over the continent [including] the U.S., Canada and Mexico, time to really focus on expanding the text from about 50 pages of the first act into a full-length script, writing and composing original music, and developing video design elements."

Lauren Ferebee was commissioned to write an interactive theatrical production in June 2020. She says she's taking some of what she learned from that experience and applying it to her work in the Festival.

"For me, this project was about realizing that one of the limitations of Zoom development is the lack of embodiment for performers and collaborators," she says. Her play, "S1ST3RS," uses Anton Chekhov's "Three Sisters" as inspiration and is a collaboration with the Experimental Media Arts [EMA] department. "I started feeling this emotional lack as a person who consumes art and started wondering, 'What other tools might I use to develop a piece and create an embodied experience of emotion for the audience?'" Ferebee says working with EMA head Adam Hogan led to some breakthroughs in "imagining what's possible with cameras and live audio and broadcast switching and live digital signal processing."

"I believe the biggest challenge still awaits us -- 'How do we engage with an audience and gauge their response?'" notes Walch. "As a playwright, I like sitting in the back anonymously and listening to the audience, watching where they lean in and where they lean out. Different teams will experiment with different ways to get audience feedback. Adrienne Dawes, for instance, is going to invite and monitor live chatting during the performance. I never thought I, as someone who has frequently stared down people who are texting while in the actual theater, would have been persuaded by this strategy -- but the audience is a key element to a new play festival, so we're trying a couple different things."