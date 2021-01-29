FOOTBALL

Texans QB requests trade

Star quarterback Deshaun Watson has requested a trade from the Houston Texans, a person familiar with the move told The Associated Press. The person was not authorized to speak publicly about the request and spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity Thursday. Watson has a no-trade clause in his four-year, $156 million contract, so he could have some control over where he might be dealt. Watson finished with the best numbers of his career despite losing superstar receiver DeAndre Hopkins in an offseason trade and playing without Will Fuller for the last five games when the receiver was suspended for using performance enhancers. His 4,823 yards passing and 33 touchdown passes both set franchise records. He also set a team mark by completing 70.2 percent of his passes. He had 10 300-yard passing games to give him 20 in his career.

Tide's Jones injures ankle

Alabama quarterback Mac Jones injured his left ankle Thursday in a Senior Bowl practice and said he wasn't sure of his status for the game. Jones didn't finish the practice, the final one before the game Saturday. The Heisman Trophy finalist, who led the Crimson Tide to the national championship, said "there's a chance" he will sit out the game. American team Coach Matt Rhule of the Carolina Panthers said he didn't know Jones's status or what happened.

GOLF

Reed, Noren tied at Farmers

Patrick Reed birdied his first three holes and finished with a bogey-free 8-under 64 on Thursday for a share of the lead with Alex Noren after the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego. Reed, Noren and Scottie Scheffler -- who was one stroke back -- all played Torrey Pines' easier North Course and will play the South Course today. Heavy rain was forecast for overnight and into the second round at the municipal course overlooking the Pacific Ocean. Peter Malnati and Ryan Palmer each shot 66 for the lowest scores on the South Course and were in a group of 12 at 6 under. Malnati capped his round with an eagle on the par-5 18th. After a 321-yard tee shot, he hit his approach to 16 feet and made the putt. Reed took advantage of nice weather and accurate tee shots to get off to the hot start. Starting on No. 10, he birdied the first three holes before making his first par. He closed with a flourish as well, with birdies on his 15th, 16th and 17th holes. Noren also started on No. 10. He eagled the par-7 17th and followed it with his only bogey. He birdied every other hole on his back nine.

Sterne leads Desert Classic

Richard Sterne took a one-stroke lead at the European Tour Dubai Desert Classic with an 8-under 64 on Thursday in the first round. The South African rolled in his ninth birdie of the day -- on his ninth and final hole -- to move ahead of American rival Kurt Kitayama (65) at the Emirates Golf Club in Dubai. Sergio Garcia and Justin Harding (66) were tied for third. The 39-year-old Sterne, who has battled an array of injuries in his career, last won on the European Tour nearly eight years ago. His only blemish on Thursday was a bogey on the sixth.

BASEBALL

Tanaka leaves Yankees

Masahiro Tanaka is returning to pitch for his former team in Japan after seven seasons with the New York Yankees. The Rakuten Eagles of the Pacific League said Thursday the 32-year-old free agent had signed a two-year contract. Local media reported the deal was worth almost $9 million annually. The Yankees in the past week added two-time Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber and traded for Pittsburgh pitcher Jameson Taillon. New York appeared to have no room for Tanaka in its 2021 rotation and didn't appear to be trying to re-sign the two-time All-Star. Tanaka went 3-3 with a 3.56 ERA in 10 starts last year during the pandemic-shortened season.

Brewers promote female coach

Sara Goodrum has been promoted to minor league hitting coordinator by the Milwaukee Brewers, apparently making her the first woman to have that role in any Major League Baseball organization. Goodrum's official new title with the Brewers is coordinator for hitting development initiatives, but she essentially will be filling the role of a minor league hitting coordinator. Brewers vice president of minor league operations Tom Flanagan said Thursday that "to our knowledge, she would be the first" woman to hold that position in an MLB organization. Goodrum, 27, has been working in this role since October. The Brewers officially announced the promotion Thursday as they released the names and positions of their entire 2021 player development staff. She had spent the last three seasons in the Brewers' sports science department, working primarily on hitting. Her previous title was coordinator for integrative sports performance.

Mets deal Matz to Jays

In a deal between two of baseball's busiest teams this winter, the New York Mets traded left-hander Steven Matz to the Toronto Blue Jays for three young pitchers. New York received reliever Sean Reid-Foley and minor league right-handers Josh Winckowski and Yennsy Diaz in a move that could signal the Mets are pursuing a pricey free agent. Matz is coming off a miserable 2020, when he went 0-5 with a 9.68 ERA and lost his rotation spot during the pandemic-shortened season. He made six starts and three relief appearances, spending time on the injured list with shoulder discomfort. Beset by injuries throughout his career, the 29-year-old Matz is 31-41 with a 4.35 ERA and 552 strikeouts over 579 2/3 innings in six major league seasons, all with the Mets.

BASKETBALL

N.C. State loses top scorer

North Carolina State scoring leader Devon Daniels is out for the season due to a serious knee injury. The school announced Thursday that the 6-5 senior had torn his left anterior cruciate ligament during the second half Wednesday night in a victory over Wake Forest. Daniels was averaging 16.5 points and 5.1 rebounds, while his 48%-shooting ranked ninth in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Daniels was also averaging 3.1 assists and 1.7 steals while making 19 three-pointers, all team highs, in his third season of action with the Wolfpack after transferring from Utah.

Hawks' Dunn remains out

Atlanta Hawks guard Kris Dunn will be out at least another two weeks as he continues his recovery from ankle surgery. Dunn, who signed with the Hawks as a free agent, has yet to play for his new team. He underwent surgery on his right ankle Dec. 29. The Hawks said Dunn has been participating in impact-based rehab activities, including skipping, jumping and spot shooting. He will be re-evaluated in two weeks, meaning he will miss the next six games and likely more before he's fully recovered.