100 years ago

Jan. 29, 1921

JONESBORO -- Marion E. Perry and Admiral Crittenden, both of whom have several aliases, were arrested at Nettleton, four miles from Jonesboro, and placed in the county jail here today at the request of Memphis detectives. The men are said to have passed several forged checks in various states. Deputy Sheriffs Houston Johnson and Tom Carter, who made the arrests last night, say the men had a grip in their possession which contained many checks on banks in several states with the forged signatures of well known business men and bank officials.

50 years ago

Jan. 29, 1971

• The House and Senate have one state trooper each this year as a safeguard against any attempt to disrupt the legislative session, according to the State Police director, Col. Ralph D. Scott. Scott said he had assigned the troopers because of incidents that had occurred at other state capitols, principally the bombing of the Louisiana capitol at Baton Rouge last year. He had received no reports of impending trouble at the Capitol and did not anticipate trouble, Scott said.

25 years ago

Jan. 29, 1996

• Central Arkansas was supposed to be the next Silicon Valley, a new outpost in the newest frontier in communications technology, with all the prestige and economic benefits granted the California center for the computer age. From this base, it was envisioned that the latest in interactive instruction and educational programming would be produced here and beamed by satellite to every school and library in the country. As far-fetched as it sounds, the goal was around the corner in the dreams of an eclectic group of Arkansans. They waged a quiet but furious campaign on behalf of Daniel H. Garner Jr. and his quixotic quest to start a direct-broadcast satellite service based in Little Rock.

10 years ago

Jan. 29, 2011

• Pulaski County Judge Buddy Villines is putting a short leash on dog owners who take their pets across the Big Dam Bridge. He's giving them until May to clean up their act. Literally. "If the dog problem isn't corrected on the Big Dam Bridge, we're going to have to ban all dogs on all bridges," Villines said Friday. "I don't think it's fair to ask the taxpayers to clean up after irresponsible pet owners." Villines said he doesn't want to have the same cleanup problem when the Two Rivers Park Bridge over the Little Maumelle River is complete, so he's set its opening as a deadline. Until then, more signs telling owners they must pick up after their pets will be posted and more receptacles added for discarding waste.