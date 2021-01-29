Police arrest 3 suspects in Little Rock gun show burglary

A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Officers with the Little Rock Police Department have arrested three men in connection with a Jan. 3 burglary and theft from a gun show at the Arkansas State Fairgrounds, according to authorities.

Matthew Thomas, 22, of Bryant; Kaleb Barnett, 23, of Alexander; and Vincente Cantu, 22, of Little Rock, have each been charged with felony commercial burglary and 10 felony counts of theft of property.

Officers responded just after 3 a.m. Jan. 3 to the fairgrounds at 2600 Howard St., in Little Rock. Security told police that the back door entrance to the gun show was open, and the chain on the inside of the door was broken, according to a police report.

Vendors reported the theft of ammunition, body armor and an assortment of guns.