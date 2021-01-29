Rick Lee's Oaklawn Park selections and analysis

LEE'S LOCK The Sound in the eighth

BEST BET Lady Rocket in the fourth

LONG SHOT Catechism in the first

SUNDAY'S RESULTS: 1-9 (11.1%)

MEET: 9-27 (33.3%)

* * * *confident choice

* * * plenty to like

* * things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $32,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $30,000

CATECHISM has not raced since September, but she was a decisive maiden winner following a similar layoff at Prairie Meadows, and she figures to work out an ideal stalking trip from her outside draw. FLATOYA is adding blinkers after fading around the bullring at Delta, and she is taking a drop in class for top connections. RAGGEDY ANNIE is a good finisher dropping to the lowest price of her career, but she appears to do her best running on a wet track.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

7 Catechism;Tohill;Anderson;6-1

3 Flatoya;Cohen;Diodoro;2-1

4 Raggedy Annie;Mojica;Diodoro;9-5

6 Capture a Victory;Arrieta;Becker;5-1

5 Kilbarry Lady;Vazquez;Villafranco;5-1

1 Collude;WDe La Cruz;Puhl;6-1

2 Peek a Boo I See U;Eramia;Moysey;15-1

2 Purse $22,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $10,000

SOUPER CAPACITY has been compromised by troubled trips in both of her races at Woodbine, and she is working smartly for new and winning trainer Norman McKnight. ITSALLINTHENOTES lost a clear lead inside the final furlong in a third-place finish at Turfway. The beaten post-time favorite has earned her highest Beyer figure on dirt and may make amends. CRESCENDO BLING contested the pace before tiring in four route races at Remington, and she is taking a significant drop in class and may appreciate a sprint distance.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Souper Capacity;Bowen;McKnight;7-2

13 Itsallinthenotes;Tohill;Hartman;5-2

11 Crescendo Bling;Manrrique;Durham;15-1

9 Wild Escape;Loveberry;Chleborad;3-1

4 Flaming;Cabrera;Broberg;7-2

5 Lake Sense;Santana;Van Berg;8-1

10 Dede's Trick;Thompson;Frazee;5-1

14 Slewachit;Morales;Smith;15-1

7 Mystical Matilda;WDe La Cruz;Loy;15-1

1 Lil Respect;Eramia;Milligan;15-1

2 Sailaway and Hide;Felix;Rhea;12-1

12 Dixieland Dream;Gonzalez;Barkley;12-1

3 Danzig Star;Camacho;McBride;30-1

8 Klassy Point;Vazquez;Gladd;20-1

3 Purse $22,000, 5 1/2 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

BIG TINY is dropping into a starter allowance sprint following a fourth-place allowance finish at Remington, and she has a strong trainer-rider team. DAVE'S BABY GIRL won two of her four dirt sprints after leaving Oaklawn last season. She possesses early speed and drew a useful post. BACKSEAT PROMISES is a two-time winner at Oaklawn, and he is training well after a third-place finish in Oklahoma City.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

3 Big Tiny;Cohen;Diodoro;2-1

7 Dave's Baby Girl;WDe La Cruz;Petalino;9-2

6 Backseat Promises;Cabrera;Gladd;5-1

4 Summer Lovin;Mojica;Riecken;6-1

2 Fleeta Belle;Loveberry;Villafranco;5-2

1 Can't Touch Me;Morales;Garcia;10-1

8 Strong Patriot;Bowen;Lund;12-1

5 Lucky Road;Hamilton;Ashauer;20-1

4 Purse $85,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up which have never won three races, allowance

*LADY ROCKET followed a debut victory at Saratoga with an allowance win at Keeneland, and she is back in the allowance ranks following a fourth-pace stake finish at Laurel. RISING SEAS is a very quick filly, who exits a third-place stake finish at Keeneland, and she may be able to control a moderate pace. CASUAL won an unusually fast maiden race last winter at Oaklawn, and she is battle tested in stake races.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER ODDS

4 Lady Rocket;Geroux;Cox;5-2

6 Rising Seas;Vazquez;Colebrook;4-1

2 Casual;Santana;Asmussen;4-1

3 Break Curfew;Cohen;Hiles;8-1

1 Charming Lady;Cabrera;Amoss;9-2

5 Sekani;Garcia;Cox;10-1

8 Specially;Mojica;Casse;9-2

7 Sara Sea;FDe La Cruz;Lukas;12-1

5 Purse $22,500, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $10,000

*BEAR OAK closed out 2020 with a clear two-turn maiden win at Churchill, which easily earned the field's fastest last race Beyer figure. He drew an advantageous post position. DERBY CODE was forwardly placed in a second-place finish against similar at Turfway, and the lightly raced 4-year-old should continue to improve. MAJOR KONG finished second on a sloppy track at this condition at Churchill, and he figures closer to the pace in a field with little early speed.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Bear Oak;Geroux;Maker;3-1

1 Derby Code;Garcia;Maker;7-2

3 Major Kong;Cabrera;Garcia;5-1

12 Fast Recovery;Arrieta;Williamson;5-1

11 Georgia Deputy;Loveberry;Petalino;5-1

9 Foxy Ace;WDe La Cruz;Smith;10-1

5 Allen;FDe La Cruz;Haran;12-1

7 She Love Me;Johnson;Hartlage;20-1

10 Shake It;Quinonez;Jackson;10-1

6 Blanco Bronco;Morales;Gonzalez;30-1

8 Recklessness;Hamilton;Mason;15-1

4 Niall;Gonzalez;Durham;30-1

6Purse $30,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden claiming $30,000

IMA BLING CAT has earned the field's fastest Beyer figures, while competing in stronger maiden allowance races at Remington. This is a significant drop into a state-bred maiden-claimer. EXPLOSIVE HUMOUR has not raced in 10 months, but he showed early speed in three races last season at Oaklawn. He appears to be working very well for new connections. SERBIAN SAILOR should be fit following a pair of front-running route races last month at Remington, and he did sprint well against better last summer at Prairie Meadows.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

9 Ima Bling Cat;Cohen;Gladd;5-2

8 Explosive Humour;Court;Martin;6-1

11 Serbian Sailor;Hamilton;Ashauer;15-1

6 Random Affair;Johnson;Morse;9-2

1 Papa Star;Cabrera;Stuart;7-2

5 Hoss J W;FDe La Cruz;Dixon;10-1

3 Slightly Crafty;Harr;Cline;12-1

12 Goose Almighty;WDe La Cruz;Martin;10-1

7 Rock City Rocket;Tohill;Martin;8-1

2 Demigod;Morales;McBride;20-1

10 Chiki Boy;Camacho;Soto;30-1

4 Unbridled Shoes;Fletcher;Williams;30-1

13 Dixie's Hero;Hisby;Deatherage;30-1

7 Purse $84,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, allowance

TOTALLY JIMBO broke his maiden just three races back at Keeneland, and he recorded a local bullet work after finishing second at Fair Grounds behind a graded stake-placed finisher. GUIDED MISSILE was beaten less than 1 length at a similar condition at Fair Grounds, and the improving colt has been consistently good on a fast track. EXCESSION rallied to second behind a heavily favored winner (Nadal) in the 2020 Rebel at Oaklawn, and the Steve Asmussen trained one-run closer is a threat with an honest early pace.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

3 Totally Jimbo;Thompson;Jones;7-2

5 Guided Missile;Cohen;Calhoun;5-1

7 Excession;Santana;Asmussen;3-1

4 Beaver Hat;Geroux;Williamson;7-2

1 Substantial;Arrieta;Morse;8-1

9 Claynthelionheart;Cabrera;Bauer;4-1

8 Money for Mischief;FDe La Cruz;Cano;12-1

2 Alex Joon;Eramia;Brennan;12-1

6 Atoka;Vazquez;Lukas;15-1

8 Purse $85,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up which have never won three races, allowance

THE SOUND finished second behind a very talented runner in his debut at Churchill, and he has reeled off consecutive wins since, including an exceptionally fast allowance romp at Aqueduct. DEAN MARTINI won the Grade III Ohio Derby at 14-1 odds last summer at Thistledown, and he ships from Fair Grounds on the heels of a second-place finish. WARRIOR'S MAP was a clear two-turn maiden allowance winner last season at Oaklawn, and the front-runner is moving up an allowance condition following a determined win 23 days ago at Fair Grounds.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 The Sound;Geroux;Cox;2-1

4 Dean Martini;Cohen;Amoss;4-1

8 Warrior's Map;Quinonez;Jones;5-1

3 Mo Mosa;Garcia;Maker;12-1

2 Muralist;Rocco;Puhich;8-1

5 What a Country;Johnson;Hartlage;12-1

1 Make Noise;Cabrera;Van Berg;15-1

7 Great Faces;Eramia;Von Hemel;8-1

9 Jungle Runner;Santana;Asmussen;5-1

9 Purse $24,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $10,000

*AQWAAM recorded front-running wins at Oaklawn, Lone Star and Remington in 2020, and the likely pacesetter is dropping to the lowest price of his career. WAGON BOSS raced competitively in allowance races on the main track at Indiana, and two recent disappointing races at Turfway will make his odds attractive. OFF SIXES finished a close fourth in a $20,000 claimer last month at Remington, and notice the third-place finisher came back to win Sunday's fourth race.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Aqwaam;Cohen;Diodoro;3-1

7 Wagon Boss;FDe La Cruz;Matthews;12-1

12 Off Sixes;Loveberry;Villafranco;7-2

9 Candy Carlos;Cabrera;Broberg;6-1

6 I Will Stand;Vazquez;Moquett;8-1

1 Hit the Ticket;Bowen;McKnight;12-1

10 Tashkent;Eramia;Broberg;10-1

11 Elitch;Santana;Asmussen;6-1

5 Dealin' Stelen;Mojica;Zito;20-1

3 Little No Way;Arrieta;Hollendorfer;12-1

4 You Split Tens;Geroux;Mason;12-1

8 Always a Catch;Tohill;Martin;15-1

Exotic possibilities

The first race has a potential overlay in Catechism, and I recommend placing her on top of Flatoya and Raggedy Annie in an exacta play. The fifth race begins a Pick-5 and trainer Mike Maker is holding aces in the fifth with Derby Code and Bear Oak. The sixth drew a full field and the must-use runners are Explosive Humour, Ima Bling Cat and Serbian Sailor. I believe the seventh is a three-horse race between Totally Jimbo, Guided Missile and Excession. The eighth race may have a single in The Sound. The ninth is competitive and my top four choices all need to be played.