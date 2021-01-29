Sales rise 1.6% for new-built homes

A sign marks a recently sold home in Miami Beach, Fla., in this file photo. Sales of new homes rose 1.6% in December. (AP)

U.S. new-home sales rose in December for the first time in five months, capping the best year since 2006 and signaling that record-low mortgage rates continue to drive demand for a sector that's been a bright spot in the economy.

Purchases of new single-family houses increased 1.6% to an 842,000 annualized pace in December from a downwardly revised 829,000 rate in November, the Commerce Department reported Thursday.

The department estimated that 811,000 new homes were sold in 2020, the best level in more than a decade and an increase of nearly 19% over 2019's 683,000.

Housing has helped drive the U.S. economic recovery, fueled by cheap borrowing and buyers looking for more space during the pandemic. While the strength continued in December, a lack of affordable homes and a sluggish job market may be starting to limit the strength in the sector.

Historically low mortgage rates are helping nudge buyers into the market, but there is still a lack of inventory, which is pushing prices up.

The median price of a new home sold in December jumped to $355,900, up more than 8% from a year ago.

Soaring lumber prices are adding thousands of dollars to the cost of new homes. Framing lumber prices more than doubled over the summer because of pandemic-related declines in domestic production, according to the National Association of Home Builders. Although lumber prices retreated in the fall, they are back up to near their August peak when the association estimated lumber was adding nearly $16,000 to the price of a new home.

Other data in recent weeks shows the housing market strengthened in December. Housing starts recently rose to the best pace since late 2006, while existing homes had unexpected strength.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Wednesday cited real estate as a bright spot in the economy even as other sectors have cooled. "The housing sector has more than fully recovered from the downturn, supported in part by low mortgage interest rates," he said in a briefing after the latest gathering of policymakers.

The report showed the number of properties sold for which construction hadn't yet started increased to 277,000 from 256,000 in November, while the number of homes for sale rose to 302,000, the most since May.

At the current sales pace, it would take 4.3 months to exhaust the supply of new homes, up from 4.2 months in November.

Regionally sales were uneven in December, with the biggest movement in the Midwest where sales jumped more than 30%. Sales in the Northeast and South fell between 5% and 6%, while in the West, sales increased almost 9%.

In a separate report last week, the National Association of Realtors reported sales of existing homes rose 0.7% in December, pushing the entirety of 2020 to a pace not seen since height of the housing boom in 2006.

For the second week in a row, mortgage rates wandered lower, remaining near record lows.

According to the latest data released Thursday by Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate average slipped to 2.73%. It was 2.77% a week ago and 3.51% a year ago.

The 15-year fixed-rate average dipped to 2.20%. It was 2.21% a week ago and 3% a year ago. The five-year adjustable-rate average was unchanged at 2.80%. It was 3.24% a year ago.

"After spiking in early January, mortgage rates have spent the last couple weeks trending consistently lower, as the continued spread of the virus, the introduction of new, more virulent variants, and a thus-far sluggish rollout of the vaccine all injected fresh uncertainty into markets," said Matthew Speakman, a Zillow economist. "Uncertainty surrounding the latest proposed fiscal relief plan also lowered investors' expectations for higher bond yields, and thus mortgage rates."

No major policy changes came out of the Federal Reserve's meeting this week. The Fed kept its benchmark rate at zero and renewed its commitment to purchase $120 billion in bonds each month. Since it began its bond-buying program early in the pandemic, the central bank has increased its balance sheet to nearly $7.5 trillion.

The housing market has mostly weathered the economic fallout of the pandemic, but economists say the near-term prospects for the economy will remain uncertain until the vast majority of Americans have been vaccinated.

Information for this article was contributed by Olivia Rockeman of Bloomberg News (WPNS); by Matt Ott of The Associated Press; and by Kathy Orton of The Washington Post.