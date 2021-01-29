South Carolina too much for Mississippi State

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Zia Cooke scored 19 points and Victaria Saxton added 13 to help No. 4 South Carolina rout No. 21 Mississippi State 75-52 on Thursday night.

After scoring just 10 points in the first quarter and trailing by one, South Carolina (13-1, 8-0) used a dominant second quarter to take control.

Cooke scored the first eight points to spark a 12-0 run that led to a 36-23 halftime advantage.

Mississippi State (8-6, 3-4 SEC) shot just 22 of 65 from the floor in the game as the Bulldogs could never find the bottom of the net consistently despite some good looks inside the paint.

Sophomore All-SEC player Rickea Jackson scored just two points in the first half before finding some offensive rhythm in the second half and scoring a team-high 15 points.

In other games involving Top 25 women’s teams, Olivia Cochran scored 14 of her 17 points in the first half to lead top-ranked Louisville, which withstood a late rally to beat visiting North Carolina 79-68. The Cardinals (16-0, 9-0 ACC) made eight of their first 10 shots to take a 21-9 lead in less than six minutes and built a 67-35 lead late in the third quarter.. … Aisha Sheppard scored 18 of her 28 points in overtime to help Virginia Tech upset No. 2 North Carolina State 83-71 in Blacks-burg, Va. Sheppard hit two of her four three-pointers in the extra session and the Hokies (8-7, 3-7 ACC) pulled away to beat a Top 5 opponent for the first time since 1985. … Diamond Miller and Ashley Owusu each scored 20 points, and No. 7 Maryland breezed past Michigan State 92-52 in College Park, Md., to provide Coach Brenda Frese her 498th victory with the Terrapins. … N’Dea Jones had 23 points and 11 rebounds as No. 8 Texas A&M beat host Auburn 84-69. Texas A&M (14-1, 5-1 SEC) used a 9-0 run midway through the second quarter to get a lead it wouldn’t relinquish, despite several pushes from an upset-minded Auburn team in the third quarter … Braxtin Miller made 3 of 5 from three-point range with a season-high 25 points, and No. 14 Ohio State overcame an early 11-point deficit to beat No. 16 Indiana 78-70 in Bloomington, Ind. Dorka Juhász added 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Buckeyes (10-1, 6-1 Big Ten). … Rhyne Howard had 16 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists and No. 15 Kentucky used its balance to defeat Alabama 81-68 in Lexington, Ky. Robyn Benton added 15 points for the Wildcats (12-4, 5-3 SEC). … Rennia Davis scored 21 points and No. 20 Tennessee went 11 of 11 from the foul line in the fourth quarter to hold off Mississippi 68-67 in Knoxville, Tenn, ...Tiara Young scored 12 of her 17 points in the fourth quarter to help LSU beat No. 22 Georgia, 60-52 in Athens, Ga. Awa Trasi added 13 points and eight rebounds, and Faustine Aifuwa had 12 points and six boards for the Tigers (7-7, 5-3). … Lindsey Pulliam scored 27 points, Veronica Burton added 20 and No. 23 Northwestern beat Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa. Northwestern (9-3, 7-3 Big Ten) won in Iowa City for just the second time in 18 games.

In men’s Top 25 games Thursday night, David McCormack scored 15 points, Dajuan Harris and Tyon Grant-Foster provided a boost off the bench, and No. 15 Kansas slogged its way to a 59-51 victory over turnover-prone TCU in Lawrence, Kansas, to snap a rare three-game skid. Ochai Agbaji added 13 points for the Jay-hawks (11-5, 5-4 Big 12). … Drew Timme scored 21 points and Corey Kispert had 19 for No. 1 Gonzaga, which routed host San Diego 90-62 for its 20th consecutive victory dating to last season. Jalen Suggs added 17 for Gonzaga (16-0, 7-0 West Coast). … Cameron Tyson scored a career-high 31 points, hitting a career-best nine three-pointers, and No. 6 Houston routed Tulane 83-60 in New Orleans.