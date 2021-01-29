State Capitol briefs

Legislators take to the stairs Thursday at the state Capitol after the House adjourned for the weekend. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

House OKs measure on sample ballots

House lawmakers passed legislation Thursday that would require Arkansas’ counties to post sample ballots on the secretary of state’s website before each election.

State Rep. Andrew Collins, D-Little Rock, told a House committee earlier this week that 55 of the state’s 75 counties already post their sample ballots on the website voluntarily.

Collins’ legislation, House Bill 1202, would require every county to do so at least 20 days before primary and general elections, and 10 days before other elections.

The House voted 93-0, with one member voting present, to send HB1202 to the Senate.

— John Moritz

Excursion-train bill sent to Hutchinson

Legislation that would allow excursion-train operators to apply for liquor permits from the state Alcoholic Beverage Control Division passed the House on Thursday.

Trains with a permit would be able to sell alcohol to passengers when traveling through wet counties in the state.

The sponsor of the bill, Sen. Lance Eads, R-Spring-dale, said the Arkansas Missouri Railroad operates an excursion train in Northwest Arkansas that would be able to apply for a permit if Senate Bill 76 becomes law.

The House voted 78-3 in favor of SB76 with nine members voting present. The bill already passed the Senate, and now heads to Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s desk for his signature.

— John Moritz

Parole-fee proposal clears House 52-34

The House voted narrowly Thursday for legislation that would allow prison officials to seek adjustments to the monthly fees paid by paroles and probationers.

House Bill 1114, by state Rep. Jeff Wardlaw, R-Hermitage, would allow the Arkansas Board of Corrections to request a once-a-year adjustment of the fees, with approval by lawmakers. The current $35 monthly fee is set by state law.

Wardlaw said prison officials have been hampered from either decreasing the fee to help people on supervision who lost their jobs, and subsequently could not raise it later in the pandemic to make up for lost revenue.

Speaking to a House committee Wednesday, however, Wardlaw conceded that the Arkansas Department of Corrections wants “to increase their fee at some point.”

HB1114 passed the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday on a divided voice vote, with mostly Democrats signaling their opposition.

The bill faced another close vote Thursday, passing the House with a slim 52-34 majority. Four members voted present.

Those voting against the measure included 21 Republicans and 14 Democrats.

Only one Democrat joined most Republicans in voting for the bill, which now heads to the Senate.

— John Moritz

Donated-land plan receives House OK

A bill to allow land donated to community organizations under the Urban Homestead Act to be used for school construction was passed by the House on Thursday.

Under the Urban Homestead Act, the state land commissioner can donate land to community organizations for the purpose of developing low-income housing.

Under House Bill 1113 from Jim Dotson, R-Bentonville, if the land hasn’t been used to develop low-income housing or there isn’t a plan in place three years after the land has been donated, the land can be used for the construction of a school, whether by a public school district or a public charter school.

In a vote that was mostly along party lines, the legislation passed the House 74-19.

— Rachel Herzog

Tobacco-cessation appropriation OK’d

An appropriation for the state Department of Health’s Tobacco Prevention and Cessation Programs barely cleared the state Senate on Thursday.

The Senate voted 27-6 to send House Bill 1096 by the Joint Budget Committee to the governor. Twenty-seven votes are required for approval for the appropriation in the 35-member Senate.

HB1096 would appropriate $14.6 million for personal services and operating expenses for the tobacco prevention and cessation programs and authorize up to 33 employees for the programs in fiscal 2022, which starts July 1.

Sen. Mark Johnson, R-Ferndale, told senators that his mother died from lung cancer after smoking for 60 years and he is for tobacco cessation.

But he said he has watched “millions of dollars basically become trivialized” during the past 20 years with the programs spending money on advertising and giving out items, such as key chains and balloons, that are supposed to encourage people not to smoke.

“It kind of gets redundant,” Johnson said. “I think everybody generally knows smoking is not just good for you. It is horrible for your health.”

He said he opposes smoking, “but I am also against us wasting money on millions of dollars,” and he voted against the bill.

Besides Johnson, Sens. Bob Ballinger, R-Ozark; Breanne Davis, R-Russellville; Trent Garner, R-El Dorado; Gary Stubblefield, R-Branch; and Dan Sullivan, R-Jonesboro, voted against the bill. Sens. Alan Clark, R-Lonsdale, and Scott Flippo, R-Mountain Home, did not vote.

— Michael R. Wickline

House approves faith-groups bill

Legislation to preemptively protect religious organizations from restrictions beyond those that are applied to secular organizations during states of emergency cleared the Arkansas General Assembly’s lower chamber on Thursday.

Rep. Mary Bentley, R-Perryville, the lead sponsor of House Bill 1211, said faith groups provide essential services including assistance to the poor, help with addiction and mental health support.

“The only explanation of treating the religious places differently seems to be a judgment that what happens there isn’t as essential as what happens at secular places,” Bentley said.

She noted in a committee meeting Wednesday that places of worship in Arkansas have not experienced restrictions as stringent as those in other states, but she said she wanted to ensure the First Amendment right to freedom of religion would not be encroached upon.

Bentley said the bill will codify in state law a U.S. Supreme Court ruling from November, which barred restrictions to slow the spread of covid-19 from being placed on religious services in New York.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s Executive Order 20-10, issued March 26, limits gatherings but excludes places of worship. In a written statement, Hutchinson said he did not see any problem with the bill because it does not impact any actions taken in Arkansas during the pandemic.

The bill passed 75-10 without discussion, with six House members voting present. All the lawmakers who voted no or present were Democrats.

— Rachel Herzog

Senate gives nod to specialty courts

The Senate on Thursday voted to send the governor legislation to expand access to specialty court programs.

House Bill 1059, by Rep. Carol Dalby, R-Texarkana, would allow participants in specialty court programs to transfer to a similar program in another county to which they move.

Such programs are open to veterans and people with drug or drunken-driving convictions. Defendants’ convictions are held in abeyance until they complete court-ordered treatment programs.

— Michael R. Wickline

Senate supports drone regulation

The Senate on Thursday approved a bill aimed at protecting food-processing and manufacturing plants and prisons from people using drones to interfere with their operations.

The Senate voted 35-0 to send Senate Bill 173 by Sen. Terry Rice, R-Waldron, to the House for further action.

The bill would add a food-processing or manufacturing facility or a correctional and detention facility to the definition of “critical infrastructure” in regards to the offense of unlawful use of an unmanned aircraft system.

State law currently defines as “critical infrastructure” an electrical power generation or delivery system; a petroleum refinery; a chemical or rubber manufacturing facility; a petroleum or chemical storage facility; a railroad operating facility; and a communication tower or facility.

Rice said his bill resulted from problems ranging from people landing drones on Tyson Foods’ large trucks and at their production facilities to a drone crashing on the state Department of Corrections grounds in an effort to try to get contraband into a facility.

— Michael R. Wickline

Senate panel favors virtual-meetings bill

A bill that would amend the state’s open meetings law to allow local governments to continue having virtual or hybrid meetings during a state of emergency was passed by a Senate committee on Thursday.

In a special session on covid-19 measures last year, lawmakers granted local governments the ability to meet with some or all participants being remote, but that law expired Dec. 31.

Sen. Lance Eads, R-Spring-dale, the bill’s co-sponsor in the Senate, said House Bill 1056 uses permissive language, so it makes virtual meetings a legal option but does not require them.

The Senate State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committee approved the bill in a voice vote with at least one audible no vote, sending it to the Senate floor for further action. The bill already passed the Arkansas Legislature’s lower chamber.

— Rachel Herzog

House votes 94-0 for broadband bill

House lawmakers passed legislation Thursday to allow cities and counties to take out bond initiatives to build broadband infrastructure.

Senate Bill 74, by state Sen. Ricky Hill, R-Cabot, would allow local governments to pay back the bonds by leasing the infrastructure they develop to broadband providers, which in turn would provide the service to local residents.

“We can no longer be in the bottom five across our great nation in broadband,” said state Rep. Brian Evans, R-Cabot, the House sponsor of the bill. “It’s the new electricity.”

The House passed the bill by a 94-0 vote.

— John Moritz

Prison properties proposal advances

The House Revenue and Taxation Committee advanced legislation Thursday that would allow the Department of Corrections to purchase properties using the Prison Construction Trust Fund.

Under current law, the trust fund can be used to construct or equip facilities for the use of the state’s prison system or its parole and probation agency. House Bill 1158, by state Rep. Michelle Gray, R-Melbourne, would allow the fund to be used to purchase new properties.

The bill includes an emergency clause that would allow it it go into effect immediately upon being passed into law.

Arkansas’ secretary of corrections, Solomon Graves, declined to say Thursday what properties the department was looking at purchasing.

“I immediately need to have options,” Graves said, citing crowded prison conditions and the covid-19 pandemic.

The committee passed the bill by a voice vote, sending it to the House floor.

— John Moritz