State high school basketball schedule

Today's games
6A-CENTRAL
Cabot at North Little Rock
Conway at Bryant
Little Rock Catholic at Little Rock Central
Little Rock Southwest at Fort Smith Northside
6A-WEST
Bentonville at Springdale Har-Ber
Fayetteville at Bentonville West
Rogers at Fort Smith Southside
Springdale at Rogers Heritage
5A-CENTRAL
Beebe at Maumelle
Benton at Sylvan Hills
Jacksonville at Little Rock Parkview
Little Rock Christian at Little Rock Hall^
5A-EAST
Batesville at Jonesboro
Greene County Tech at Nettleton#
Paragould at Searcy
West Memphis at Marion
5A-SOUTH
Hot Springs at Hot Springs Lakeside
Lake Hamilton at White Hall
Pine Bluff at Texarkana
Sheridan at El Dorado
5A-WEST
Alma at Mountain Home
Greenbrier at Greenwood
Van Buren at Russellville
Vilonia at Siloam Springs
4A-1
Farmington at Prairie Grove
Gentry at Gravette
Pea Ridge at Harrison
Shiloh Christian at Berryville
4A-3
Blytheville at Trumann^
Brookland at Southside Batesville^
Highland at Jonesboro Westside^
Valley View at Pocahontas^
4A-4
Clarksville at Pottsville
Dardanelle at Morrilton
Subiaco Academy at Heber Springs
4A-5
Forrest City at eStem
Lonoke at Joe T. Robinson
Mills at Pulaski Academy
Wynne at Stuttgart
4A-7
Arkadelphia at Hope
Bauxite at Mena
Fountain Lake at Nashville
Malvern at De Queen
4A-8
Camden Fairview at Warren
Hamburg at Star City
Monticello at Crossett
3A-1
Bergman at Valley Springs
Green Forest at Lincoln
Haas Hall Fayetteville at Elkins
West Fork at Greenland
3A-2
Bald Knob at Rose Bud
Cave City at Riverview
Mountain View at Harding Academy
3A-3
Hoxie at Walnut Ridge
Osceola at Gosnell
Osceola at Rivercrest#
Piggott at Corning
Rivercrest at Manila
3A-4
Charleston at Booneville
Cossatot River at Hackett
Paris at Danville
Waldron at Cedarville
3A-5
Baptist Prep at Atkins
Dover at Jessieville
Lamar at Mayflower
Two Rivers at Perryville
3A-6
Cent. Ark. Christian at Jacksonville Lighthouse
DeWitt at LISA Academy West
Dollarway at Helena-West Helena
Palestine-Wheatley at Episcopal Collegiate
3A-7
Bismarck at Genoa Central
Centerpoint at Glen Rose
Fouke at Benton Harmony Grove
Prescott at Ashdown
3A-8
Drew Central at Rison
Lake Village at Camden Harmony Grove^
2A-1
Cotter at Flippin
Haas Hall Bentonville at Alpena
Life Way Christian at Eureka Springs
2A-2
Midland at Sloan-Hendrix
Tuckerman at Salem
2A-3
Bay at East Poinsett County
Earle at Buffalo Island Central
Rector at Marmaduke
Riverside at Cross County
2A-4
Acorn at Magazine
Future School at Mountainburg
2A-5
Bigelow at South Side Bee Branch
Conway Christian at Maumelle Charter
Hector at LISA Academy North
St. Joseph at Marshall
2A-6
Barton at McCrory
Carlisle at Des Arc
Marianna at Hazen
2A-7
Cutter-Morning Star at Murfreesboro
Dierks at Caddo Hills
Foreman at Magnet Cove
Mountain Pine at Poyen
2A-8
Fordyce at Junction City
Gurdon at Hampton
Lafayette County at Parkers Chapel
Spring Hill at Bearden
1A-1E
Kingston at Lead Hill
Mount Judea at Jasper
Omaha at Deer
1A-1W
Thaden at NW Ark. Classical Academy
1A-2
Izard County at Viola
Rural Special at Norfork
Shirley at Timbo
1A-3
Armorel at Marked Tree
Maynard at Ridgefield Christian
1A-5
Brinkley at Abundant Life
Clarendon at Bradford
1A-7
Blevins at Ouachita
Oden at Mount Ida
1A-8
Dermott at Taylor
Hermitage at Emerson
Strong at Nevada
Nonconference
Eagletown, Okla. at Horatio
Huntsville at Ozark#
Mount Vernon-Enola at County Line^
NE Ark. Christian Home School at Harrisburg
NOTE Some games may have been canceled or rescheduled because of covid-19.
^Boys only #Girls only
