State high school basketball schedule

Today's games

6A-CENTRAL

Cabot at North Little Rock

Conway at Bryant

Little Rock Catholic at Little Rock Central

Little Rock Southwest at Fort Smith Northside

6A-WEST

Bentonville at Springdale Har-Ber

Fayetteville at Bentonville West

Rogers at Fort Smith Southside

Springdale at Rogers Heritage

5A-CENTRAL

Beebe at Maumelle

Benton at Sylvan Hills

Jacksonville at Little Rock Parkview

Little Rock Christian at Little Rock Hall^

5A-EAST

Batesville at Jonesboro

Greene County Tech at Nettleton#

Paragould at Searcy

West Memphis at Marion

5A-SOUTH

Hot Springs at Hot Springs Lakeside

Lake Hamilton at White Hall

Pine Bluff at Texarkana

Sheridan at El Dorado

5A-WEST

Alma at Mountain Home

Greenbrier at Greenwood

Van Buren at Russellville

Vilonia at Siloam Springs

4A-1

Farmington at Prairie Grove

Gentry at Gravette

Pea Ridge at Harrison

Shiloh Christian at Berryville

4A-3

Blytheville at Trumann^

Brookland at Southside Batesville^

Highland at Jonesboro Westside^

Valley View at Pocahontas^

4A-4

Clarksville at Pottsville

Dardanelle at Morrilton

Subiaco Academy at Heber Springs

4A-5

Forrest City at eStem

Lonoke at Joe T. Robinson

Mills at Pulaski Academy

Wynne at Stuttgart

4A-7

Arkadelphia at Hope

Bauxite at Mena

Fountain Lake at Nashville

Malvern at De Queen

4A-8

Camden Fairview at Warren

Hamburg at Star City

Monticello at Crossett

3A-1

Bergman at Valley Springs

Green Forest at Lincoln

Haas Hall Fayetteville at Elkins

West Fork at Greenland

3A-2

Bald Knob at Rose Bud

Cave City at Riverview

Mountain View at Harding Academy

3A-3

Hoxie at Walnut Ridge

Osceola at Gosnell

Osceola at Rivercrest#

Piggott at Corning

Rivercrest at Manila

3A-4

Charleston at Booneville

Cossatot River at Hackett

Paris at Danville

Waldron at Cedarville

3A-5

Baptist Prep at Atkins

Dover at Jessieville

Lamar at Mayflower

Two Rivers at Perryville

3A-6

Cent. Ark. Christian at Jacksonville Lighthouse

DeWitt at LISA Academy West

Dollarway at Helena-West Helena

Palestine-Wheatley at Episcopal Collegiate

3A-7

Bismarck at Genoa Central

Centerpoint at Glen Rose

Fouke at Benton Harmony Grove

Prescott at Ashdown

3A-8

Drew Central at Rison

Lake Village at Camden Harmony Grove^

2A-1

Cotter at Flippin

Haas Hall Bentonville at Alpena

Life Way Christian at Eureka Springs

2A-2

Midland at Sloan-Hendrix

Tuckerman at Salem

2A-3

Bay at East Poinsett County

Earle at Buffalo Island Central

Rector at Marmaduke

Riverside at Cross County

2A-4

Acorn at Magazine

Future School at Mountainburg

2A-5

Bigelow at South Side Bee Branch

Conway Christian at Maumelle Charter

Hector at LISA Academy North

St. Joseph at Marshall

2A-6

Barton at McCrory

Carlisle at Des Arc

Marianna at Hazen

2A-7

Cutter-Morning Star at Murfreesboro

Dierks at Caddo Hills

Foreman at Magnet Cove

Mountain Pine at Poyen

2A-8

Fordyce at Junction City

Gurdon at Hampton

Lafayette County at Parkers Chapel

Spring Hill at Bearden

1A-1E

Kingston at Lead Hill

Mount Judea at Jasper

Omaha at Deer

1A-1W

Thaden at NW Ark. Classical Academy

1A-2

Izard County at Viola

Rural Special at Norfork

Shirley at Timbo

1A-3

Armorel at Marked Tree

Maynard at Ridgefield Christian

1A-5

Brinkley at Abundant Life

Clarendon at Bradford

1A-7

Blevins at Ouachita

Oden at Mount Ida

1A-8

Dermott at Taylor

Hermitage at Emerson

Strong at Nevada

Nonconference

Eagletown, Okla. at Horatio

Huntsville at Ozark#

Mount Vernon-Enola at County Line^

NE Ark. Christian Home School at Harrisburg

NOTE Some games may have been canceled or rescheduled because of covid-19.

^Boys only #Girls only

HIGH SCHOOL COACHES

Contact us

You can email scores and game reports to ericktaylor@adgnewsroom.com and sports@adgnewsroom.com or tweet them using the hashtag #arpreps.

Those scores and game reports can also be sent on Twitter using the handle @ETTaylor79.