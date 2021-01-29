Sections
Super Quiz: Typo

Today at 1:34 a.m.

  1. Tower of Dabble.

  2. International Monetary Fun.

  3. Give peas a chance.

  4. Message in a battle.

  5. "Gentlemen Prefer Bronze."

  6. "Gone With the Win."

  7. No rest for the query.

  8. It's all creek to me.

  9. "A Groom of One's Own."

ANSWERS

  1. Tower of Babel

  2. International Monetary Fund

  3. Give peace a chance.

  4. Message in a bottle

  5. "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes"

  6. "Gone With the Wind"

  7. No rest for the weary.

  8. It's all Greek to me.

  9. "A Room of One's Own"

