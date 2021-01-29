Super Quiz: Typo

Tower of Dabble.
International Monetary Fun.
Give peas a chance.
Message in a battle.
"Gentlemen Prefer Bronze."
"Gone With the Win."
No rest for the query.
It's all creek to me.
"A Groom of One's Own."
ANSWERS
Tower of Babel
International Monetary Fund
Give peace a chance.
Message in a bottle
"Gentlemen Prefer Blondes"
"Gone With the Wind"
No rest for the weary.
It's all Greek to me.
"A Room of One's Own"
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.