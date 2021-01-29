System trustees back 15-month nursing degree

A 15-month bachelor's degree program in nursing for students who already have a degree won approval Thursday from the University of Arkansas System board of trustees.

The program will be based at the UAMS Northwest campus in Fayetteville and is set to begin this summer, according to documents presented to the board.

"There's a substantial shortage of nurses in the state right now," Patricia Cowan, nursing dean for the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, told trustees on Wednesday. Documents presented to trustees stated that there are 238 vacant registered-nursing positions in Fayetteville and 245 such nursing jobs in Springdale and Bentonville.

Trustees approved the degree program as part of their two-day meeting, which included a report from system President Donald Bobbitt, who described effects of the pandemic.

Bobbitt told trustees that there has been a recent decrease in campus covid-19 cases after an "alarming" number to start the spring semester.

"If you take a look at the January 15 report through to the January 22 report, a difference of just one week, the number of new covid-19 cases on our campuses declined by a third, by 33%, from 207 to 139," Bobbitt said Thursday morning.

Totals kept by the state Department of Health differ from campus reporting, however. While state reports had shown a decline over a similar time period as the one described by Bobbitt, a report Thursday listed increases in active infections at some UA System schools, including the Fayetteville and Monticello campuses .

Bobbitt said preliminary enrollment totals have been in line with expectations.

Enrollment has grown at a few campuses during the pandemic, including the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, Bobbitt said. He said campuses generally "budgeted for a decrease this spring given the pandemic, and they're actually doing better than what they had budgeted in terms of their enrollment." No enrollment totals were presented during the meeting.

Gina Terry, the UA System's chief financial officer, told trustees that no schools in the system have recently come forward with a request to make major budget changes requiring approval. Bobbitt credited "prudent management on the part of our campuses," though he also added that it is "concerning" when enrollments decline.

Efforts to vaccinate UA System employees have had "good success," Bobbitt said, but not universally across all campuses because of the lack of availability of the vaccine, he added.

The new UAMS nursing program is projected to begin with an enrollment of 24 students. It's also expected to lose money, according to documents provided to trustees.

"The projected revenue for this program shows a substantial loss every year, in fact, the loss growing to 2025 rather than diminishing," Kelly Eichler, a board member and former policy director for Gov. Asa Hutchinson, said. "So why would we start a program that we're going to lose money on?"

Documents presented to trustees showed a projected yearly loss of about $350,000 in the program's fifth year, with personnel and other costs outstripping tuition revenues. The document also specified that start-up costs -- $972,000 in lab renovation expenses -- would be about $2 million.

Cowan described the new degree program as "an essential part of our mission to meet the health care needs for the citizens of Arkansas." She said potential students will not be eligible for Pell grant federal aid because they already have a bachelor's degree, and UAMS is seeking to keep tuition "reasonable." Tuition will be $400 per credit hour, with students needing to complete 62 credit hours.

Cowan also said that she thinks a separate advanced degree program can help offset the loss from the 15-month bachelor's degree program.

Trustees approved the new degree program unanimously.

The new nursing program will add to what's been a growing number of students at the UAMS Northwest campus, established in 2007. The main UAMS campus is in Little Rock.

A UAMS spokesman said the Northwest campus this spring has 284 students across a range of programs that include physical therapy, pharmacy and nursing.

The 10-person board consisting of members appointed by the governor will have a new chairperson effective March 1, as Dr. Stephen Broughton, a psychiatrist in Pine Bluff, will take over for John Goodson.

Goodson, an attorney from Texarkana, was appointed to a 10-year term in 2011 by then-Gov. Mike Beebe. Goodson has been serving as board chairman since March 2019.