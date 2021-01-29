Today's overall top 10 games

BOYS

LITTLE ROCK CATHOLIC

AT NO. 1 LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL

WHERE Tiger Fieldhouse, Little Rock

RECORDS Little Rock Catholic 7-10, 2-5 6A-Central; Little Rock Central 15-3, 7-0 6A-Central

COACHES Little Rock Catholic: Todd Ezzi; Little Rock Central: Brian Ross

NOTEWORTHY It's a tall task for Little Rock Catholic, which is playing the second of four road games in a span of two weeks. ... Central is flourishing during its 10-game win streak. ... The Tigers' last four victories have been by 20, 33, 24 and 31 points. ... The Rockets have lost six of eight. ... Catholic has dropped the last nine games against the Tigers. ... Central guard Bryson Warren, a sophomore, is averaging 27 points, 4.2 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game in league play.

CABOT AT

NO. 2 NORTH LITTLE ROCK

WHERE Charging Wildcat Arena, North Little Rock

RECORDS Cabot 3-14, 1-6 6A-Central; North Little Rock 12-1, 6-1 6A-Central

COACHES Cabot: Logan Bailey; North Little Rock: Johnny Rice

NOTEWORTHY It's the perfect time for Cabot to catch North Little Rock, which will play rival Little Rock Central on Feb. 2. ... The Charging Wildcats have taken three of the last four from the Panthers. ... Cabot put a stop to a nine-game losing streak by beating Fort Smith Northside 63-49 Tuesday. ... The Panthers will have Little Rock Catholic in the ensuing game. Catholic holds a one-game lead over the Panthers for sixth place in the conference.

CONWAY AT NO. 4 BRYANT

WHERE Hornet Arena, Bryant

RECORDS 5-7, 4-3 6A-Central; Bryant 12-3, 4-3 6A-Central

COACHES Conway: Salty Longing; Bryant: Mike Abrahamson

NOTEWORTHY The teams are tied for third in the 6A-Central with 4-3 league records. ... Bryant's three defeats were to the No. 1 (Little Rock Central) and No. 2 (twice to North Little Rock) teams in the state. ... Conway has had chances to possibly win two of the three games it's lost in conference. The Wampus Cats led in the final moments before losing to Fort Smith Northside and took North Little Rock to the limit on Jan. 8 until running out of steam in the final quarter.

NO. 5 BENTONVILLE AT SPRINGDALE HAR-BER

WHERE Wildcat Arena, Springdale

RECORDS Bentonville 13-1, 7-0 6A-West; Springdale Har-Ber 13-4, 5-2 6A-West

COACHES Bentonville: Dick Rippee; Springdale Har-Ber: Tommy Deffebaugh

NOTEWORTHY Bentonville is searching for a ninth consecutive victory. ... Har-Ber's 56-41 conquest over Fayetteville on Tuesday was its biggest of the season and represented its third win in a row. ... The Tigers rolled over the Wildcats 60-36 in their first matchup, which occurred in the teams' intial game after the Christmas break. ... The contest is the final of a three-game homestand for Har-Ber.

BEEBE AT NO. 6 MAUMELLE

WHERE Hornet Gymnasium, Maumelle

RECORDS Beebe 7-7, 0-5 5A-Central; Maumelle 12-2, 4-0 5A-Central

COACHES Beebe: Ryan Marshall; Maumelle: Michael Shook

NOTEWORTHY A five-game losing skid will follow Beebe to Hornet Gymnasium. ... Maumelle needed a 37-point effort from Carl Daughtery Jr. to beat Beebe 95-87 in their earlier battle. Rylie Marshall scored 29 points for the Badgers. ... The Hornets have won their last nine games, currently the longest such run in 5A. ... The past two games for Maumelle have been decided by a combined six points.

JACKSONVILLE AT

NO. 7 LITTLE ROCK PARKVIEW

WHERE Charles Ripley Arena, Little Rock

RECORDS Jacksonville 4-8, 1-3 5A-Central; Little Rock Parkview 13-2, 6-1 5A-Central

COACHES Jacksonville: Victor Joyner; Little Rock Parkview: Scotty Thurman

NOTEWORTHY Parkview will look to do what Jacksonville did to them last season, which was get a regular-season sweep. ... The Patriots won the first encounter, 73-63, behind a 23-point night from Keylon Harris. ... The game will be the first for Jacksonville since Jan. 15. ... Five of the last seven contests have ended in defeat for the Titans, who will play Sylvan Hills and Maumelle over the next seven days.

BATESVILLE AT

NO. 8 JONESBORO

WHERE Don Riggs Hurricane Gymnasium, Jonesboro

RECORDS Batesville 12-6, 3-4 5A-East; Jonesboro 11-3, 7-0 5A-East

COACHES Batesville: Chad LaRose; Jonesboro: Wes Swift

NOTEWORTHY Jonesboro is one of the hottest teams in Class 5A and is set to face a team it beat by 32 points in mid-December. ... The Golden Hurricane have allowed a team to score more than 38 points just once in their past four outings. ... Batesville's 27-point loss to West Memphis on Tuesday was its worst defeat since its drubbing against Jonesboro. ... Today is the second of three consecutive road games for the Pioneers.

WEST MEMPHIS

AT NO. 9 MARION

WHERE Patriot Arena, Marion

RECORDS West Memphis 8-8, 5-2 5A-East; Marion 13-2, 6-1 5A-East

COACHES West Memphis: Marcus Brown; Marion: David Clark

NOTEWORTHY Like the Batesville-Jonesboro girls game, this rematch should be closer than the previous battle, which Marion won 70-54 on Dec. 18. ... Marion hasn't played since being beaten soundly by Jonesboro last Friday. ... After losing four games in succession, West Memphis has won six of seven, including three in a row, and are a game behind Marion for second in the 5A-East.

BENTON AT

NO. 10 SYLVAN HILLS

WHERE Sylvan Hills Middle School, Sherwood

RECORDS Benton 6-6, 0-3 5A-Central; Sylvan Hills 13-3, 5-1 5A-Central

COACHES Benton: Dexter Hendrix; Sylvan Hills: Kevin Davis

NOTEWORTHY Benton gave Sylvan Hills all it wanted on Jan. 5 until eventually losing 55-51. ... Nick Smith had 33 points in a losing effort vs. Little Rock Parkview in a game that wasn't decided until the final seconds. ... The next three games for Sylvan Hills (Jacksonville, at Little Rock Christian, Maumelle) will go a long way in determining where the Bears could finish in the standings.

GIRLS

LITTLE ROCK SOUTHWEST AT NO. 1 FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE

WHERE Kaundart Fieldhouse, Fort Smith

RECORDS Little Rock Southwest 4-8, 1-5 6A-Central; Fort Smith Northside 17-1, 7-0 6A-Central

COACHES Little Rock Southwest: Charlie Johnson; Fort Smith Northside: Rickey Smith

NOTEWORTHY Northside's win streak stands at 15 after its 64-45 victory over Cabot three days ago. ... Today will mark the first time the teams have ever met. ... Southwest has alternated wins and loses in its past two. ... Both of the Lady Bears' games next week will be in Fort Smith before they have to hit the road on Feb. 9 to play at Mount St. Mary.

NO. 2 BENTONVILLE AT SPRINGDALE HAR-BER

WHERE Wildcat Arena, Springdale

RECORDS Bentonville 11-2, 5-0 6A-West; Springdale Har-Ber 5-6, 3-3 6A-West

COACHES Bentonville: Tom Halbmaier; Springdale Har-Ber: Kimberly Jenkins

NOTEWORTHY Bentonville played one of its best games of the season Tuesday when it dispatched Benton County neighbor, Bentonville West, by 38 points. ... Har-Ber was beaten 77-65 by Fayetteville on the same night. ... The Lady Tigers won 71-57 on Jan. 5 and have won the past seven times the teams have played one another. ... Bentonville is averaging 72 points over its last five games.

NO. 4 BATESVILLE

AT JONESBORO

WHERE Don Riggs Hurricane Gymnasium, Jonesboro

RECORDS Batesville 16-0, 7-0 5A-East; Jonesboro 14-3, 6-1 5A-East

COACHES Batesville: Stan Fowler; Jonesboro: Jodi Christenberry

NOTEWORTHY This rematch is expected to be much closer the first time the teams met. ... Batesville was overly dominant from the opening tip in winning 83-50 on Dec. 18 at Pioneer Gym. ... Jonesboro has won eight of nine games since that loss to the Lady Pioneers. ... The 83 points that Batesville scored was the most the Lady Golden Hurricane have given up all year.

NO. 5 CONWAY AT BRYANT

WHERE Hornet Arena, Bryant

RECORDS Conway 13-3, 5-1 6A-Central; Bryant 8-5, 1-3 6A-Central

COACHES Conway: Ashley Hutchcraft; Bryant: Brad Matthews

NOTEWORTHY Conway got the night off earlier this week after Mount St. Mary was forced to cancel the teams' matchup. ... Bryant played North Little Rock tough through the first quarter but faltered after a rough second quarter. ... The Lady Wampus Cats have won 12 in a row over the Lady Hornets. ... Conway has Little Rock Southwest next before playing at North Little Rock on Feb. 5.

GREENBRIER AT

NO. 6 GREENWOOD

WHERE H.B. Stewart Arena, Greenwood

RECORDS Greenbrier 13-5, 3-4 5A-West; Greenwood 13-3, 6-0 5A-West

COACHES Greenbrier: Payton Edmonson; Greenwood: Clay Reeves

NOTEWORTHY Greenwood is allowing just 32.3 points per game over its last four games. ... Greenbrier started the season 10-1 before losing 84-48 to Greenwood on Jan. 5. The team has gone just 3-3 since. ... This will be the third of four games this week for Greenwood, which beat Russellville on Monday and Alma on Tuesday. The Lady Bulldogs are slated to play Van Buren tomorrow.

PEA RIDGE AT NO. 8 HARRISON

WHERE Goblin Arena, Harrison

RECORDS Pea Ridge 15-3, 6-1 4A-1; Harrison 13-0, 7-0 4A-1

COACHES Pea Ridge: Heath Neal; Harrison: Kristian Williams

NOTEWORTHY A victory by Pea Ridge will put the Lady Hawks in a tie for first place in the conference with Harrison. ... After back-to-back one-point games, the Lady Goblins blew out Huntsville 65-22 on Tuesday. ... Pea Ridge is returning to the floor after a hard-fought 55-48 win over Shiloh Christian on Monday. ... Harrison won last season, 61-41.

NO. 9 VILONIA

AT SILOAM SPRINGS

WHERE Panther Arena, Siloam Springs

RECORDS Vilonia 16-2, 6-1 5A-West; Siloam Springs 11-5, 3-3 5A-West

COACHES Vilonia: Jeremy Simon; Siloam Springs: Tim Rippy

NOTEWORTHY The only negative over the past 14 games for Vilonia was a 19-point loss to 5A-West leader Greenwood. ... Lauren Patterson led the way for Vilonia in its victory over Russellville in its previous game, which put them alone in second place. ... Siloam Springs had lost two of three before fending off Van Buren 44-41 on Jan. 26. ... Vilonia won 66-43 in the first meeting three weeks ago.

CABOT AT

NO. 10 NORTH LITTLE ROCK

WHERE Charging Wildcat Arena, North Little Rock

RECORDS Cabot 6-13, 2-5 6A-Central; North Little Rock 12-5, 5-2 6A-Central

COACHES Cabot: Jay Cook; North Little Rock: Daryl Fimple

NOTEWORTHY North Little Rock lost twice to Cabot last season, including a 43-42 setback in the final game of the regular season. ... The Lady Charging Wildcats had six players score at least eight points Tuesday against Bryant. ... Cabot has come up short in five consecutive games. ... The Lady Panthers are currently a game and a half in front of Bryant for the No. 5 spot in the conference.

NOTE

Some games may have been canceled or rescheduled because of covid-10. ... No. 3 Magnolia (boys), No. 3 Melbourne (girls) and No. 7 Little Rock Christian (girls) are off.