Trojans use Maric as force in middle

Long before he emerged as one of the preeminent low-post scorers in the Sun Belt Conference, Nikola Maric -- now a junior with the University of Arkansas at Little Rock -- was a lanky, 6-10 freshman who couldn't stay away from the perimeter.

"In transition, instead of running the lane and trying to get a dunk or a post-up, he kept going to the three-point line," UALR men's assistant coach Charles Baker said. "We'd be screaming at him from the bench, 'Quit running to the three-point line.' "

Maric and the Trojans (8-7, 4-4 Sun Belt) return home to Jack Stephens Center this weekend to host Louisiana-Monroe. The Trojans have lost three of their last four, but have an opportunity in the pair of meetings with the Warhawks (4-11, 2-6) to recover offensive form and return to their winning ways before a trip to Texas State.

A key to any UALR success over the remaining weeks of the season is Maric. The forward from Bosnia-Herzegovina is averaging 14.4 points on 55.4% shooting, second-best among Trojans starters, while pulling down 6.2 rebounds per game.

Operating primarily in the paint with his back to the basket, Maric is part of a dying breed of low-post scorers. When the three-point shot was introduced to NCAA in 1986-87, men's basketball teams attempted 9.0 three-pointers per game; in 2019-20, they attempted 21.7. As the three-point shot has overtaken the game at every level, the room for post scorers such as Maric has narrowed.

"It's a fading art only because there's not a lot of good post players around," Coach Darrell Walker said. "If you can find a good post player, trust me, every coach in America would take them and post them up."

When Maric arrived to Little Rock in 2018, he wasn't equipped for the role he fills now.

Brought up playing in Bosnia, and later in Badalona, Spain, he was reared as a traditional European forward. "Back home, I used to play stretch-four," Maric said. He was taught to spread the floor as a passer in the highly organized offenses of European basketball, and to seek shots from the perimeter.

Walker viewed the young forward with a big frame, quick feet and a soft touch differently, and planted Maric in the post. He appeared in 31 games as a freshman, recording 10.7 points and 4.5 rebounds in 30 starts including a 27-point outburst at Georgetown in 2018.

Yet thrust into the new, unnatural role inside, where his passes to the perimeter and reluctance to power to the rim were discouraged, Maric took time to acclimate.

"The hardest part was in my head," Maric said. "I was used to one style of basketball and now I've got to change it completely."

An NCAA suspension and the cancellation of the 2019-20 conference tournament trimmed Maric's sophomore season to 15 games. In his third year with the program, Maric has added muscle and improved his conditioning, helping him battle in the post with Sun Belt counterparts such as Louisiana-Lafayette's Theo Akwuba, who Maric scored 18 points against in a Jan. 8 meeting.

He's also worked on the fundamentals of his post game, attempting to perfect footwork, balance and finishing around the basket. Maric admires the NBA's Carmelo Anthony and Nikola Jokic for their back-to-the-basket skills and ability to control a game from the post, something he has developed himself, often in the second half of a game against tired opposition legs.

"I feel like my post game is my best weapon right now," Maric said.

There is still room for Maric to grow. His stamina remains hampered from a limited preseason, and there is more Maric wants to add to his arsenal of post moves. Walker feels he can offer more on the boards; "There's no doubt in my mind he should be averaging 10 rebounds a game," he said.

With Maric in the post, UALR possesses a player few teams can boast, and his scoring inside this season has been crucial. Even so, the best appears yet to come.

"Nobody is going to be surprised when he comes out one game and just completely dominates in there," Baker said. "He's just got to get to a mentality where he says, 'I'm going to do this until you can stop me.' He's getting closer and closer to that point."