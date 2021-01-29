UALR coach hoping Trojans take motivational list to court

Hanging on a wall inside of the UALR women's basketball's dressing room this week was a list; Coach Joe Foley put it there.

Scribbled on the sheet of paper were names such as Alicia Cash, Sharde' Collins and Raeyana DeGray, former Trojans who earned all-conference honors, Sun Belt Conference titles and led NCAA Tournament appearances for the University of Arkansas at Little Rock in years past.

For Foley, whose 2020-21 squad enters this weekend's visit from Louisiana-Monroe still recovering from a 20-day covid-19 stoppage and the loss of its top two-scorers in Bre'Amber Scott and Briana Crane, it was a message.

"It was something to inspire them," Foley said. "Something to help them understand that we've had kids do this before, and now it's your turn."

UALR (6-6, 2-3, Sun Belt Conference) concludes a five-game home stretch at the Jack Stephens Center with a pair of games against the Warhawks today and Saturday, seeking to regain momentum for a season that was put on pause by a covid-19 outbreak within the program earlier this month. Louisiana-Monroe (2-10, 0-6) arrives in Little Rock in search of its first conference win of the season following three consecutive Sun Belt sweeps to Texas-Arlington, Arkansas State and Texas State.

Since returning to the floor on Jan. 22, the Trojans are 1-2 and have carried a short active roster of only 10 players, with Foley playing seven-player rotations in each of UALR's last two games. Junior forward Dariel Johnson is eligible to return this weekend pending a medical clearance. Her inclusion would offer a boost off the bench for the Trojans.

In a weekend split with Texas-Arlington and Monday's loss to Louisiana-Lafayette, UALR held its opponents below 55 points in all three games and defended well given its limited bench. Since joining the starting lineup, sophomore Ky'lie Scott has proved an active perimeter defender, recording five steals in her first career start last Friday when the Trojans matched a season-high 22 forced turnovers. UALR held its opponents below 35.3% shooting in all three games, its best marks in conference play.

This weekend, the Trojans will host the lowest scoring offense in the league. They are facing a Louisiana-Monroe team posting 51.8 points per game, led by guard Kierra Brimzy averaging 14.8 points.

"I thought our defense has been really good," Foley said. "I can't fault our defense at all. We've been better on defense these last three games than I ever imagined we would."

Foley's list was meant as much for his underclassmen as it was his two lead seniors: Teal Battle and Krystan Vornes. Without Bre'Amber Scott and Crane, the veterans are left to guide UALR through the remainder of conference play.

Also featured on that piece of paper was former Trojan, Taylor Gault. The guard from Conway struggled in the early part of her senior year in 2014-15 but emerged as a key member of a UALR team that finished 29-5 and reached the Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament.

It's Gault's trajectory he hopes his seniors can emulate in the coming weeks leading up to March.

"That's what Teal and Krystan have to show right now," Foley said. "It's the second of their senior year. It's time for them to step up and show that they can back it up."