UALR men's basketball capsule

UALR men vs. Louisiana-Monroe

WHEN 6:30 p.m.

WHERE Jack Stephens Center, Little Rock

RECORDS UALR 8-7, 4-4 Sun Belt Conference; Louisiana-Monroe 4-11, 2-6

SERIES UALR leads 20-17

RADIO KBZU-FM, 106.7, in Little Rock

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UALR

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Marko Andric, 6-2, Fr4.01.9

G Ben Coupet Jr., 6-7, Sr9.63.5

G Jovan Stulic, 6-5, So1.72.2

F Nikola Maric, 6-10, Jr14.46.2

F Ruot Monyyong, 6-10, Sr13.011.1

COACH Darrell Walker (39-38 in three seasons at UALR)

LOUISIANA-MONROE

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Koreem Ozier, 6-1, Jr12.54.3

G Erie Olonade, 5-11, Sr2.85.5

G Josh Nicholas, 6-3, Sr7.72.5

F Russell Harrison, 6-7, Jr13.55.5

F Chris Efretuei, 7-1, Sr5.13.5

COACH Keith Richard (125-205 in 11 seasons at Louisiana-Monroe)

TEAM COMPARISON

UALRULM

72.9Points for65.5

70.6Points against70.5

+3.3Rebound margin-7.7

-0.7Turnover margin+1.9

47.6FG pct.41.6

33.03-pt pct.35.2

70.9FT pct.69.1

CHALK TALK The Trojans shot a season low 32.8% from the field in their 66-61 loss to Texas-Arlington on Jan. 23. ... Louisiana-Monroe enters the weekend riding a six-game losing streak, and has not won since sweeping Arkansas State in a pair of games on Jan. 1-2. ... UALR's Ruot Monnyong ranks No. 2 in the nation in total rebounds with 167 on the season. ... The Warhawks bring with them the second-lowest scoring offense in the Sun Belt, averaging 65.5 points per game.

-- Eli Lederman