UALR women's basketball capsule

UALR women vs. Louisiana-Monroe

WHEN 2 p.m.

WHERE Jack Stephens Center, Little Rock

RECORDS UALR 6-6, 2-3 Sun Belt Conference; Louisiana-Lafayette 2-10, 0-6

SERIES UALR leads 29-3

RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in Little Rock

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

TELEVISION

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UALR

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Mayra Caicedo, 5-3, Jr;4.7;3.5

G Ky'lie Scott, 5-9, So;8.2;1.8

F Alayzha Knapp, 6-2, So;7.6;4.6

F Teal Battle, 6-1, Sr;10.8;3.3

F Krystan Vornes, 6-2, Sr;8.3;9.3

COACH Joe Foley (351-199 in 18th season at UALR)

LOUISIANA-MONROE

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Kierra Brimzy, 5-9, R-Jr;14.8;3.0

G Gara Beth Self, 5-8, So;5.7;2.0

G Whitney Goins, 6-0, Sr;5.3;2.8

F Kierra Crockett, 6-0, Sr;5.9;9.3

F Diamond Brooks, 6-2, Sr;5.5;4.6

COACH Brooks Donald Williams (5-35 in two seasons at ULM)

TEAM COMPARISON

UALR;;ULM

58.3;Points for;51.8

59.3;Points against;66.0

+1.2;Rebound margin;+0.7

+1.5;Turnover margin;-7.9

38.9;FG pct.;35.9

27.0;3-pt pct.;21.5

71.4;FT pct.;60.5

CHALK TALK UALR has won 16 consecutive games against the Warhawks, dating back to Feb. 4, 2012. ...Louisiana Monroe's Kierra Crockett is averaging 9.3 rebounds per game, third-best in the Sun Belt Conference. ... The Trojans held Louisiana-Lafayette without a field goal in the first quarter of Monday's 54-45 loss to the Rajin' Cajuns, achieving the feat for the first time since Dec. 31, 2016. ... The Warhawks bring with them the lowest scoring offense in the league, scoring 51.8 points per game.