Upgrades complicate boxing-club situation

The Pine Bluff Community Center, formerly the Merrill Center, has been the training area for the Gloves Not Guns boxing club for several years. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

A boxing club that has trained at the former Merrill Community Center on South Ash Street for years has been asked to consider options for continued use at the facility, which is nearly finished with renovations totaling $1.2 million.

City leaders are making it clear they have no intent to charge Gloves Not Guns a fee if the club is not seeking exclusive use of the facility, now known as the Pine Bluff Community Center. Discussion on the options of usage began during the Jan. 19 city council meeting and continued during Wednesday's Public Works Committee meeting at the Pine Bluff Convention Center.

Samuel Glover, director of the Pine Bluff Parks and Recreation Department, said policies regarding use of the renovated facility are being put in place "up front" so it can be operated with "efficiency and excellence." Boxers of the Gloves Not Guns club have trained at the once-dilapidated center without being charged by the city for years, and Glover did acknowledge club director Albert Brewer for his years of working with young boxers.

"In the new Pine Bluff Community Center, up front, you know this. You're signing an agreement, a facility-use agreement. None of this was in place at first," Glover said.

Attempts to reach Brewer for comment have been unsuccessful. He did not attend the Public Works or council meeting, and Glover said Brewer did not attend Parks and Recreation advisory meetings to which he was invited twice.

"I did inform him, 'Several programs would be participating there, not just yours,'" Glover said. "We want to give each of them a time slot. If the taxpayer is paying for new equipment and all these things at the community center, I don't care if it's five programs in the city, they all need the opportunity to come in and practice."

Grant Williams, addressed the council about a copy of a letter from Brewer which he read from his smartphone, detailing the first option Brewer was given, which is a fee not to exceed $1,000 per month for exclusive use of the gymnasium portion of the center.

"When it was raggedy and it was falling down, the team could use it and there was no fee. Now, we've upscaled it a little bit, so now we're going to pressure these guys to come up with $1,000 or a monthly fee to use that facility?" Williams posited to the council.

Alderman Steven Mays said he didn't agree with Gloves Not Guns being charged a fee, adding the club kept the center open before its renovation.

Mayor Shirley Washington clarified there was no intent for that or any other boxing club to be charged as long as they were not operating for a fee or seeking exclusive rights to the gym.

"That was a document drafted by a committee giving Mr. Brewer some options, and there were three options," Washington said. "But there was never an intent, not on me or the parks director or anyone's part to charge Mr. Brewer. For Mr. Brewer to have extensive use of the boxing gym, that means nobody could use the boxing gym other than Mr. Brewer; then he would have to pay a fee. But there are others who want to use the boxing gym. I know of at least two others."

The usual rent fee for the gym is $35 per hour, Glover said. He told Public Works Committee members he figured a cost of almost $1,400 per month given the time Brewer's club utilizes the gym and 40% of the center's electric and gas bill, but instead offered a lower maximum different from the regular rental rate.

"If we just let him in there for nothing at all, we would have to put a $1,400 budget in our budget just for him, and that's not fair," Glover said.

The second option is to give Brewer preference for the days and hours he used the gym for a minimal fee, which "could be" $100 per month, "which is very reasonable, we think," Glover said.

"If your kids come in there and cut something, you're at least paying toward something," Glover said. "It may cost us $1,000, but that's better than only putting out and not taking in anything. That's not even fair."

The third option is what Glover termed "financial and managerial inclusions" as a way to help Brewer and his club.

"We don't want to take over his program," Glover said, "but legally we can't have anything to do with him unless he's a Parks and Recreation employee or at least a contracted-out person where we give you at least a coach's stipend. Now, we can go in and justify assisting because you are a part of the department."

Glover told the Public Works Committee the community center will soon offer boxing and jiu-jitsu programs as well as music, dance, arts and cooking classes, to be paired with academic and enrichment sessions for youths.

"[Brewer] has a structure within his own program he likes and that the kids whom he has impacted, their parents like what he's doing," Glover said. "We have a vision within our department that is aligned with student enrichment and innovation."

But Alderman Ivan Whitfield, who heads the Public Works Committee, told Glover the city owes Brewer "an amount of respect" by informing Brewer a new program will be started and asking him to be part of it. Whitfield called the boxing idea for the community center "brilliant" but added the way it was introduced may make Brewer feel "paranoid."

The Pine Bluff Community Center is nearing completion of at least $1.2 million in renovations that began in December 2019 with three months of asbestos abatement. Glover said a fire and alarm system is being installed and furnishings are being added with a grand opening set for March 5.