U.S. 67 crash kills Mississippi driver

A Mississippi man died Tuesday when his truck ran into the back of another vehicle and then veered off a highway in White County, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Larry Allen Dedeaux, 65, of Perkinston, Miss., was driving a 2019 Mack truck south on U.S. 67 in Bradford at 2:54 p.m. when the truck ran into the back of a 2005 Ford F650 driven by John Nickles Covel, 44, of Springfield, Mo., the report said. The Mack ended up in the median by a cable barrier.

Dedeaux died in the crash, and Covel was taken to a nearby hospital, the report said.