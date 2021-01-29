Vaccine snowstorm

There's a vaccine shortage across the country as states scramble with a sometimes unpredictable rollout. Folks who want it can't get it. And people who don't want it don't have much to worry about at this time (aside from, you know, the pandemic).

But a bizarre set of circumstances saw a few lucky folks out in rural Oregon get their covid-19 vaccines.

The vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer both have a limited shelf life once they're taken out of the freezer--mere hours before they go bad. Snowstorms don't speed things up. So one group that was stuck on the road and carrying a batch of quickly expiring vaccines made lemonade with their circumstances.

"After a day of giving coronavirus vaccinations, Michael Weber and his team were headed back to Grants Pass, Ore., to administer their last doses on Tuesday when traffic suddenly came to a halt. Authorities had closed the snow-covered highway because of a car accident, and it would be hours before traffic could resume," The Washington Post reports.

Rather than let the vaccine go to waste, the medical professionals got out of their vehicle and started knocking on car doors, introducing themselves as health workers and offering the vaccine. In 45 minutes, all six doses had found grateful arms.

Hats off for the medical team that, instead of just sitting in the car thinking things were futile, decided to seize an opportunity and make sure this valuable product didn't go to waste.

Perhaps the coolest part of the story (aside from the snow) was that the person who got the final dose had been scheduled to get vaccinated earlier that day. She'd been unable to make her appointment. That would have been frustrating to miss such a valuable window, and then, surprise! A whole new window appears.

Let's hope the rest of us can get vaccines distributed in less stressful circumstances. Though, with the infection rates we're seeing, any opportunity to get the vaccine is preferable.