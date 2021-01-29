Wastewater debt burdens city

HOT SPRINGS -- Ratepayers are paying down more than $70 million in debt the city issued to move its wastewater system closer to compliance with the Clean Water Act, but the city said more debt is needed to get it out from under the 2008 consent administrative order it entered into with the state Department of Environmental Quality.

Existing debt has paid for improvements to two of the system's three collection basins, but flow volumes continue to strain capacity at the treatment plant on Davidson Drive during periods of prolonged, heavy rain. According to the plant's permit, it's rated to treat 12 million gallons a day, but City Manager Bill Burrough said as much as 50 million gallons go through the plant on heavy rain days.

"That tells you we still have a lot of infiltration," Burrough, referring to runoff entering the collection system, told the Hot Springs Board of Directors earlier this week. "The guys who work at the plant have done unbelievable work in managing the hydraulics in the plant and what we're releasing."

The city's permit allows it to discharge wastewater treated at the Davidson Drive plant into upper Lake Catherine. Runoff entering the collection system last winter and spring threatened to overtop the plant's 70 million-gallon equalization basin, overwhelming the line that bypasses clarifiers and aeration basins that support biological processes that breakdown wastewater.

Sending rain-diluted flow from the equalization basin through the full treatment spectrum flushed out microorganisms that degrade wastewater. Many of the roughly 20 effluent violations the city reported to the state last year happened while the microorganisms were regenerating, a process that, according to the city, can take weeks.

Burrough said service lines on private property and the Gulpha Creek Basin segment of the collection system on the east end of the service area are causing the infiltration. Debt the city began issuing in 2009 addressed infiltration in the Stokes and Fairwood basins, reducing the number of sewer-system overflows from 18 per 100 miles to 3.5, according to the city.

The city said more than $30 million is needed to shore up the Gulpha Creek section and pay for other improvements.

The refinancing of $38 million in outstanding debt from a 2013 bond issue last year allowed the city to issue an additional $18 million in debt for improvements to the Gulpha Creek Basin and treatment plant without raising rates. The $58.6 million in restructured debt and new debt increased the total debt obligation on the wastewater fund to more than $124 million, according to information the city's financial advisor presented the board. The obligation will be retired by 2050, according to the amortization schedule the board adopted.

In addition to a minimum charge and volume charge based on 88% of a customer's metered water consumption, the city assesses a monthly debt service charge. A more than $17 charge is assessed on five-eighths inch meters inside the city and about $24 for meters outside the city.

Burrough told the board the city is considering a $3 increase in the monthly minimum charge, which is assessed on the first 1,000 gallons of metered water consumption, to secure the more than $30 million in additional debt needed to close out the consent administrative order.

Crist Engineers, the city's utilities consultant, sent a letter to the Department of Environmental Quality requesting to amend the consent administrative order earlier this month. The letter said the city will be prepared to submit a schedule for collection system improvements by Feb. 26.

"As we started discussion whether we wanted to try to be released from the [consent order] or just extend the [consent order], because we knew if we got released we were going to turn around and go back into one, we started broaching that subject of can we just extend the [consent order]," Burrough told the board.

"While we're under the [consent order] we're protected. We're able to do this work without fines. There's probably some kind of penalty we'll have to pay, but it will be nominal compared to what we're discussing. We have to go in and start working on an agreement with [the Environmental Quality Department]. Once we get this order and agreement, we'll have two or three years to pass a bond and get this work done."

Crist Vice President Craig Johnson told the board operating a wastewater system is an expensive endeavor that requires continued capital investment.

"In the wastewater business, in treatment and collection, you're really never done," he said. "It's an ongoing process. It takes investment in capital projects as long as you're going to be in the wastewater business."