Arrest made in child pornography case

BELLA VISTA — A Bella Vista man was arrested Thursday in connection with possessing child pornography.

John Douglais Marbes, 87, was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set. He was arrested in connection with distribution, possession or viewing of sexually explicit child material.

Prosecutors haven’t filed any formal charges against him. Bella Vista police searched Marbes’ home Thursday on Marbes Lane, according to a news release from the city. The warrant was issued following a tip to Internet Crimes Against Children received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, according to the release.

Computer forensic investigators from the Bentonville Police Department assisted Bella Vista investigators during the search with previewing devices capable of storing digital data, according to the release. The initial investigation led to the discovery of a large quantity of child exploitation material, the release said.

Marbes’ arraignment is scheduled for 8 a.m. March 28 in Benton County Circuit Court.