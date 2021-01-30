At the Post

DAY 4 of 57

FRIDAY'S ESTIMATED ATTENDANCE 1,650

FRIDAY'S TOTAL HANDLE $4,314,131

FRIDAY'S ON-TRACK HANDLE $180,670

FRIDAY'S OFF-TRACK HANDLE $4,133,461

TODAY'S POST TIME 1 p.m.

TODAY'S SIMULCAST SCHEDULE Gulfstream Park, 11:05 a.m.; Aqueduct, 11:20 a.m.; Laurel Park, 11:25 a.m.; Tampa Bay, 11:35 a.m.; Fair Grounds, 1 p.m.; Golden Gate, 2:45 p.m.; Santa Anita, 3 p.m.

FRIDAY'S STAR

Jockey Florent Geroux won three races. He won the fifth race with Bear Oak ($4.40, $3.00, $2.60), covering 1 and 1/16 mile in 1:45.50; the seventh race with Beaver Hat ($12.60, $5.40, $5.00), covering 1 and 1/16 mile in 1:45.03; and the eighth race with The Sound ($2.60, $2.40, $2.20), covering 1 and 1/16 mile in 1:44.72.