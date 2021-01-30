Calendar 1-30-21

Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials can contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Beginning Saturday, Jan. 30

Arts & Science Center hosts Mirror, Mirror auditions

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is seeking people ages 21 and younger to audition for its theatrical production, "Mirror, Mirror on the Wall: A Virtual Fractured Fairy Tale," according to a news release. Auditions began Friday and will continue today and Sunday. To sign up for an audition, visit asc701.org/auditions or email director Kayla Lake at kayladenise15@yahoo.com.

Sunday, Jan. 31

Deadline set for USDA/1890 Scholarship applications

The application deadline for the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)/1890 National Scholars Program is Jan. 31, said Belinda Demmings Bell, USDA liaison for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. The program awards scholarships to students attending one of 19 historically black land-grant universities. High school seniors entering their freshman year of college and rising college sophomores and juniors are eligible to apply. USDA/1890 National Scholars receive full tuition toward a bachelor's degree, books and the cost of room and board. Details: https://www.usda.gov/partnerships/1890NationalScholars.