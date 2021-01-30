Let's Eat: Couple plans to open Gravette food truck

Westside Eagle Observer/SUSAN HOLLAND Roger and Christina Bush are smiling as they anticipate the opening of their Meatin' Place food truck. The couple is excited about opening the business and says it is the fulfillment of a long-held dream. The truck will be located at 605 First Ave. N.W., in Gravette, in the side yard at the Blended Ends hair salon.

GRAVETTE — Roger and Christina Bush will be opening their food truck, the Meatin’ Place, soon.

They’re just awaiting final inspections before opening for business at 605 First Ave. N.W., in the side yard at Blended Ends hair salon. They are looking forward to opening day as Christina says it will be the fulfillment of a long-held dream.

The Meatin’ Place will offer a variety of smoked meats, brisket, baby back ribs, pulled pork, chicken leg quarters and sausage links. Several “Southern sides” will include macaroni and cheese, baked beans, loaded potato salad, corn on the cob, green beans, coleslaw, French fries and onion strings.

Different specials will be offered each month.

Open hours for the business will be noon to 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 7 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Sunday. The Sunday breakfast menu will feature a build your own breakfast item with a variety of breads, fixings, and a choice of a hashbrown patty or diced potatoes. Biscuits and gravy will be available with a choice of either white sausage or chocolate gravy.

The Bushes stress they plan to place an emphasis on quality food and all dishes will be prepared from scratch on-site. They have spent hundreds of hours planning their menu, researching foodstuffs and cooking methods, and have developed their own barbecue sauces. Roger has a special interest in smoking meats and Christina specializes in baked goods, and the menu will reflect these areas of expertise. Both say they “just like to feed people and make them happy.”

Both Bushes are Northwest Arkansas natives, with Roger growing up in Spring-dale and Christina in nearby Bentonville. They moved to Gravette in 2018 where they own a home on Deer Ridge Road. Both have a background in food service. Roger has spent over a decade in restaurant management with an area fast-food chain and Christina has been operating her own catering business, Nitro Catering.

Christina has a culinary arts degree in baking and the pastry arts from Bright-water, where she studied under Vince Pianalto and Phil Dreshfield of Springfield, who specializes in artisan baked goods. She reminisces about family meals in the home of her maternal grandmother at Garfield, who was an excellent cook and fed several generations of family members and whatever neighbors happened to drop by.

She says her grandmother, Florence Poe, was the hardest working woman she’s known, worked an acre of garden and said good meals were made with three ingredients, “hard work, love and bacon drippings.”

Christina regrets her grandmother didn’t live to see the opening of the food truck but says the rest of the family is very excited about her and Roger’s new venture.

When Christina was a child, her mother made “the best doughnuts,” cut out from regular biscuit dough and coated in powdered sugar. The Meatin’ Place breakfast menu will feature “biscuit bombs,” balls of fried biscuit dough rolled in powdered sugar, reminiscent of those doughnuts. Christina says they will be served with a side of chocolate gravy or cinnamon roll icing for dipping and she predicts they will be a big hit with the youngsters. The Bushes hope to offer other Southern-inspired dishes that will bring back memories for area diners.

The Meatin’ Place web page has a link where customers can place orders online and set up a pickup time for their meal, so the food truck will be a very safe, sanitary eating place, the Bushes say.

