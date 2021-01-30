Covid hospitalizations in state fall for 4th consecutive day

Registered nurse Kelly Flourny cares for an intubated patient in the coronavirus intensive care unit at Christus Santa Rosa Hospital in New Braunfels, Texas, on Jan. 22, 2021. (Herald-Zeitung via AP / Mikala Compton )

Arkansas’ coronavirus hospitalizations fell for a fourth consecutive day on Saturday, decreasing by 40 to 911, the lowest level since Nov. 19.

The state recorded 1,824 additional coronavirus cases on Saturday, up slightly from an increase of 1,707 new cases that the Arkansas Department of Health reported Friday.

With Saturday’s uptick, a total of 294,387 Arkansans have had the coronavirus since the pandemic reached the state in March, the Health Department reported.

Deaths from the coronavirus rose by seven, the lowest increase since the three coronavirus deaths reported the day after Christmas. Saturday’s deaths raise the cumulative death toll from the coronavirus since March to 4,838.

Active cases Saturday rose by 282 to 17,608.

“There are 1,824 new covid-19 cases in Arkansas,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a tweet Saturday afternoon. “This is higher than we want, but it is good news to have fewer hospitalizations and a significantly reduced number of new deaths. In January we tested over 400,000 Arkansans. That is equivalent to over 10% of our population.”

“We continue to distribute vaccine doses across the state with over 15,000 doses administered yesterday,” the governor said in a second Saturday tweet. “While we receive additional doses, it’s important we all wear a mask, watch our distance, and wash our hands.”

Although hospitalizations fell on Saturday, the number of patients on ventilators because of covid-19 increased by two to 146, the Health Department reported.

Pulaski County ranked first in new cases with 279, followed by Benton County with 122, Washington County with 95, Faulkner County with 80, and Sebastian County with 76 cases.

The Health Department identified 1,343 cases as community spread and six new confirmed cases in correctional facilities.

Health care providers administered an additional 13,690 doses of covid-19 vaccines, according to Saturday’s report. That raises the total number of doses administered since Dec. 14, when the state began inoculations, to 284,022.

That figure represents 60.4% of the more than 470,000 doses of the Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines that Arkansas has received.

More details in Sunday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.