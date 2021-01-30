Fayetteville man arrested in connection with sexual trafficking of minors

FAYETTEVILLE -- Lexus Hobbs was arrested in connection with an online prostitution operation involving teens that ranged from Washington County to Springfield, Mo.

Lexus Hobbs, 23, was arrested in Springfield and taken Thursday to the Washington County Detention Center where he faces felony charges of trafficking minor persons. The felony is punishable by 10 to 40 years or life in prison. Hobbs was being held on $50,000 bond and is set to be arraigned Feb. 12.

Hobbs, of Fayetteville, was charged with three counts of trafficking of minor persons, according to the criminal information filed Dec. 11 in Washington County Circuit Court.

The first count is for activity on May 15 and involved a 16-year-old girl. Hobbs "did knowingly recruit, entice, solicit, isolate, harbor, transport, provide, maintain or obtain a minor for commercial sexual activity" for money, which the girl was expected to turn over to Hobbs, according to court documents.

The second count stems from activity on Aug. 4 involving a 17-year-old girl and the third count from activity on Oct. 15 involving another 17-year-old girl.

Denis Dean, a deputy prosecutor with Washington County, said the investigation began when one of the teens contacted the FBI. The investigation involved law enforcement agencies in Washington and Benton counties and Springfield.

Dean said the FBI recovered some evidence from a search of a Fayetteville home that led to Hobbs being found and arrested in Missouri about two weeks ago. Dean said Hobbs waived extradition and was returned to Washington County.

Dean said Hobbs did his business online and moved the teens from place to place between Northwest Arkansas and Missouri. Not all of the girls were involved at the same time, although there's some overlap in the cases, he said.

Dean said the investigation is continuing.