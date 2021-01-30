Fayetteville superintendent receives raise, contract extension

FAYETTEVILLE -- The School Board on Thursday approved a raise and contract extension for Superintendent John L Colbert.

The board met in executive session to evaluate Colbert, then voted unanimously to extend his contract by a year, meaning it now runs through June 30, 2024. The board also increased his salary 2% from $222,000 to $226,400, according to a School District news release.

The salary change takes effect Monday, said Alan Wilbourn, district spokesman.

"Dr. Colbert's performance as our superintendent over the past 12 months has been invaluable," said Nika Waitsman, board president. "This has been one of the most challenging periods in the history of our district, and Dr. Colbert's strong, positive and unwavering leadership has guided our staff, students and parents all along the way."

Colbert, 66, is in his 46th year of service to the district. He became Fayetteville's 12th superintendent in 2018. He said he's grateful for the board's confidence and support.

"Together, we have worked through the challenges and looked for innovative ways to help our students and their families," Colbert said.

The superintendent has been a major factor in keeping district schools in session uninterrupted during the covid-19 pandemic, Waitsman said.

"This contract extension and salary increase are well deserved," she said.

Colbert thanked the district's staff for their efforts during the pandemic.

"They met and overcame the numerous changes that have come their way the past few months and have truly epitomized the meaning of teamwork," he said.