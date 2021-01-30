Follow live: Hogs, Cowboys tight in 2nd half

Arkansas forward Justin Smith (0) shoots in front of teammate Moses Moody (5) and Oklahoma State forward Kalib Boone, center and Bryce Williams (14) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

14:33, 2H — Justin Smith scores on a floater in the lane out of the Arkansas timeout. Razorbacks down 50-47. Smith has a game-high 14 points. It is his highest-scoring game since adding 22 vs. Oral Roberts on Dec. 20. We are now at the under-16 media timeout.

15:00, 2H — Rondel Walker scores in transition following a sloppy turnover from Justin Smith in the lane on the other end. He tried to force a pass that simply wasn’t there. Eric Musselman calls for time. Cowboys lead 50-45 after a 7-0 run. It appears Moses Moody's left-wing jumper earlier was deemed a 2.

15:50, 2H — Cade Cunningham assists on a Rondel Walker 3, and the Cowboys have the lead again, then Isaac Likekele adds a layup after Desi Sills’ layup is blocked. Oklahoma State up 48-46.

17:32, 2H — Moses Moody hits a jumper from the left wing and Arkansas leads 44-43. The score on the TV has this a tie game, so Moody’s foot may have been on the 3-point line. Connor Vanover then added a jumper, assisted by Justin Smith.

18:12, 2H — Desi Sills with a great find, hitting Justin Smith for a layup. Smith has a team-high 12 points on 6 of 9 from the floor.

19:06, 2H — Cade Cunningham hits a 3 from the left wing then Moses Moody answers to cut the Razorbacks’ deficit to 41-39. He is up to 10 points and six rebounds in 15 minutes.

19:34, 2H — Jalen Tate finds Connor Vanover on the backside of the Cowboys’ zone for a dunk. Razorbacks down 38-36.

HALF — Moses Moody, with time running down in the first half, pulled up from the left elbow in transition, hit the jumper and got fouled. He misses the free throw, and Arkansas trails 38-34 at halftime. With .6 seconds remaining in the half, Cade Cunningham hit a teammate at the rim for a big score. Moody got lost defensively and allowed the bucket. Eric Musselman was livid. Justin Smith leads Arkansas with 10 points, and JD Notae has seven. Cowboys lead despite turning the ball over 15 times. Three Oklahoma State players have at least four turnovers. When the Cowboys didn’t turn the ball over, they were efficient offensively. Kalib Boone has 10 points on five shots.

Arkansas has a shot to take this game from Oklahoma State if it just defensive rebounds. Razorbacks have got to get tougher and limit Boone and Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe on the glass. They have all eight of the Cowboys' offensive boards. Wouldn't hurt if Arkansas hit a few more 3s. Razorbacks went 1 of 6 in the first half.

:37, 1H — Devo Davis ends a 5-0 Cowboys run that included a Cade Cunningham 3 and a layup in transition. Hogs down 36-32.

2:43, 1H — Justin Smith has 10 points now after a nice turnaround jumper. Hogs down three.

3:12, 1H — Cade Cunningham’s first bucket comes more than 16 minutes in, and his teammate traveled on the entry pass but it wasn’t called. Cowboys lead 31-26.

3:41, 1H — Jaylin Williams and Justin Smith are absolutely gassed as we hit the final media timeout of the first half. Williams has four rebounds, and Smith has a team-high eight points on 4 of 7 shooting and a pair of rebounds to his name. Each of Arkansas’ starters have been a net negative when on the floor today. Connor Vanover is a minus-12. Oklahoma State is 12 of 23 from the floor, and Kalib Boone has 10 points on five shots. Cade Cunningham and Isaac Likekele have two points on 0 of 3 shooting to go with seven turnovers to this point. Arkansas just can’t handle the Cowboys’ other bigs and Avery Anderson.

4:33, 1H — Kalib Boone again scores on the interior, this time on Jaylin Williams. Desi Sills then grabs a loose ball and finds Justin Smith for a dunk. Cowboys up 29-26.

5:40, 1H — Kalib Boone is 4 of 4 from the floor and kind of bullying Arkansas’ bigs on the interior. He has eight points and has now made his last 15 shots, according to the game’s broadcasters. Oklahoma State leads 27-21. Desi Sills then hit a right-corner 3 for Arkansas.

6:29, 1H — Cade Cunningham found Moncrieffe for a dunk after that scramble situation involving Connor Vanover, then he got to the line and hit two free throws to push the Cowboys’ lead to four.

7:03, 1H — Tough sequence from Connor Vanover, He caught a nice pass from Devo Davis at the rim, blew the layup, then on defense a couple moments later he grabbed a loose ball and immediately turned it over looking to advance the ball to halfcourt. Razorbacks down 23-21.

7:59, 1H — Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe added a layup to knot the score at 21-21. The Cowboys have turned the ball over 11 times already. Isaac Likekele has four, Moncrieffe three and Avery Anderson/Cade Cunningham two apiece. Cowboys are also 9 of 14 shooting. JD Notae leads Arkansas with seven points on 3 of 5 shooting and Justin Smith has six. Moses Moody has four on 2 of 6 from the floor.

8:38, 1H — JD Notae attacked the rim and missed from close in, but Devo Davis cleaned up the miss to give Arkansas a 21-19 lead.

9:12, 1H — Devo Davis knocks down a jumper then JD Notae finds Moses Moody for a layup in transition, and we’re tied at 19-19. Mike Boynton calls for time. Arkansas up to 43% shooting, hitting 9 of 21 looks to this point. Isaac Likekele has four of Oklahoma State’s nine turnovers so far.

10:49, 1H — JD Notae has seven points for Arkansas after hitting a right elbow jumper. Razorbacks down 17-15.

11:38, 1H — Justin Smith leads Arkansas with six points, JD Notae has five, and Moses Moody two at the under-12 media timeout. Razorbacks trail 17-13. Oklahoma State just added a layup after Jaylin Williams just couldn’t squeeze a defensive rebound. It slipped from his hands and right to a Cowboys big at the rim. Oklahoma State is 7 of 8 from the floor through eight-plus minutes but has turned it over seven times. Arkansas is 6 of 14 and 0 of 1 from deep.

12:43, 1H — Nice running left-handed hook shot from Devo Davis to cut the Razorbacks’ deficit to 15-13. Official scorers gave the bucket to JD Notae.

13:50, 1H — Jalen Tate steps up and takes a charge in the lane on Isaac Likekele. It is the Cowboys’ sixth turnover of the game.

14:08, 1H — JD Notae swiped a Cowboys pass defensively and split a pair of free throws. Oklahoma State leads 13-11.

14:43, 1H — Justin Smith takes his defensive match off the bounce from the right corner and finishes. He has six points on 3 of 4 shooting. Hogs down 13-10 after a JD Notae layup in traffic.

15:26, 1H — Devo Davis misses a midrange jumper near the left elbow with the shot clock winding down out of the media timeout, but Justin Smith tips the ball up and in. Cowboys up 12-6.

15:45, 1H — Avery Anderson buries a 3 from the right corner and Oklahoma State leads 12-4. Davonte Davis then got a layup blocked out of bounds. Cowboys have swatted three Razorbacks shots away in the opening minutes. Anderson has eight points to lead all scorers. Oklahoma State is 5 of 5 from the floor, and Arkansas is 2 of 7.

16:38, 1H — Cade Cunningham checks in for Oklahoma State. He missed the previous two games while in covid-19 protocols. Davonte Davis and JD Notae are also in for Arkansas. Notae had a stepback 3 from the left wing wiped away for traveling.

17:21, 1H — Connor Vanover steps on the sideline on a catch in the left corner. Arkansas can’t have silly turnovers like those today and expect good things to happen. Cowboys add a layup on their ensuing possession and lead 9-4.

18:10, 1H — Avery Anderson hits a floater high off the glass. Oklahoma State up 7-2 before Justin Smith adds a layup on an assist from Moses Moody.

19:05, 1H — Arkansas misses two shots on its first possession, then Oklahoma State gets a 3 from Avery Anderson and a layup after another Razorbacks miss. Cowboys up 5-2.

19:43, 1H — Oklahoma State traveled on its first possession. The Cowboys then throw some soft 2-2-1 three-quarter court zone at the Razorbacks.

Pregame

Arkansas’ starting lineup: Jalen Tate, Moses Moody, Desi Sills, Justin Smith and Connor Vanover.

Big opportunity today for the Razorbacks (13-4) to notch a quality road win in Stillwater and continue their improved play of late.

Tate is in the midst of the best 3-point shooting stretch of his career having knocked down seven shots beyond the arc the last three games. He is averaging 13.6 points and 4.4 assists per game on the road this season. Arkansas will need a nice game from him today.

It will be interesting to see how Moody bounces back from his second tough scoring game in his last three. He matched a season-low with five points against Ole Miss. After scoring in single figures this season, he has responded with 25-point and 26-point outings.

Davonte Davis is another player to watch for the Razorbacks today. He has been really solid during the team’s three-game winning streak, knocking down 15 of 21 shots. Davis is 10 of his last 12 from the floor. He also ranks in the top five in SEC-only games in steal rate, according to KenPom.

Can Arkansas disrupt the Cowboys' offense around the rim today? Oklahoma State has had 10.5% of its 2-point attempts blocked this season, and 13.5% in Big 12 play.

Oklahoma State’s starters: Avery Anderson (6-3), Bryce Williams (6-2), Isaac Likekele (6-5), Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe (6-7) and Kalib Boone (6-9).

Oklahoma State (10-4) has won three of its last four games, and the only loss in that span came at home against No. 1 Baylor. The Cowboys were tied with the Bears midway through the second half before collapsing down the stretch without Cade Cunningham, who has not played in the last two games. He leads the team in scoring (17.8) and blocks per game (1.0).

Moncrieffe is one of the nation’s best offensive rebounders. Oklahoma State ranks in the top 50 nationally in offensive rebound rate and offensive efficiency, per KenPom. The Cowboys are No. 31 in defensive efficiency and have held opponents to 45.4% shooting inside the arc. Big key to this game for Arkansas will be finishing at the rim.

Cunningham, who is not starting today, and Likekele are the team’s top playmakers, holding assist rates of 21.3% and 20.0%, respectively. Likekele is the glue guy for Oklahoma State. He has played less than 33 minutes only twice this season.