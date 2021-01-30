Grand Prairie center names photo awardees

The Grand Prairie Festival of the Arts Photography Artists' Reception Open House will be held from 5-6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Arts Center of the Grand Prairie at Stuttgart.

The award winners include:

• Life on the Grand Prairie: First place, Randy Skarda; second place, Brevard Law; third place, Monica Petter; and honorable mention, Brevard Law.

• Still Life: First place, Richard Davies; second place, Monica Petter; third place, Brevard Law; and honorable mention, Monica Petter.

• People: First place, Jonathan Wright; second place, Jennifer Price; and third place, Richard Davies.

Youth Photography: First place, Ava Dawson; second place, Connor Henry; third place, Ava Dawson; and honorable mention, Logan Heinzelman.

• Landscape/Nature: First place, Kenneth Terry; second place, Kaye Baden; third place, Kenneth Terry; and honorable mention, Jennifer Price.

• Architecture: First place, Jennifer Price; second place, Monica Petter; third place, Jonathan Wright; and honorable mention, Monica Petter.

• Black & White: First place, Jennifer Price; and second place, Richard Davies.

• Best of Show Adult: Kenneth Terry.

• Best of Show Youth: Logan Heinzelman.

The exhibit may be found at www.grandprairiearts.com and will be published Monday.

Small groups and individuals are welcome to the center to view the exhibit in person by emailing for an appointment arts001@centurytel.net.