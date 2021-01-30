Grizzlies win with head coach sidelined

FORT SMITH — With Coach Eric Burnett out this week because of covid-19 concerns, it is good that Fort Smith Northside has an assistant with head coaching experience.

Assistant coach Scott Nelke has been coaching the team for a week, including Friday’s 57-47 victory over Little Rock Southwest at Kaundart Fieldhouse.

Nelke, who has 17 years of head coaching experience in Oklahoma, has been Burnett’s assistant the last two seasons.

“It has been an easy transition. It’s been fun, but we are ready for (Burnett) to come back,” Nelke said. “I’ve been here two years, so I know what he wants. I am just another voice they hear in practice every day.”

For over a month of 6A-Central play, Northside has been making due with lineups cobbled together depending on who was available due to covid concerns.

Sam Roper scored nine of his team-high 12 points in the first quarter as the Grizzlies (8-9, 4-4) raced out to a 16-5 lead after one quarter.

The Grizzlies’ first half lead was as large as 19-7 early in the second quarter, but the Gryphons (2-12, 1-7) battled back, getting to within 21-18 on a three-pointer by Kylon Evans with 3:20 left in the first half.

Northside would eventually lead 30-23 at halftime. The advantage could have been bigger, though, but the Grizzlies just made 7-of-15 free throws.

Southwest opened the second half with five quick points, including another three-pointer by Evans, and suddenly the Gryphons were within 30-28 in just 70 seconds into the third quarter, forcing a timeout by Nelke.

“(Southwest) knocked down some shots in the second quarter and third quarter,” Nelke said. “They made some adjustments at halftime. We actually played good defense, but they would kick it out and make a three. They also got 10 offensive rebounds. After the timeout, we sped up the tempo and I thought that worked in our favor.”

Roper hit another three-pointer to help fuel a 9-0 spurt in the middle of the third quarter to build the Northside lead back to double digits at 39-28. Demarion Whitmore scored the last four points of the run for the Grizzlies.

After that, the closest the Gryphons got was eight points in the final two minutes.

Kendrick Ester scored a game-high 16 to pace Southwest.

GIRLS

FS NORTHSIDE 70, LR SOUTHWEST 38

Jersey Wolfenbarger scored 31 points to lead the Lady Bears (18-1, 8-0) to the victory over the Lady Gryphons (4-9, 1-6).

Thanks to 3 three-pointers late in the quarter, Southwest led Northside 18-15 after one quarter.

The Lady Bears, though, outscored the Lady Gryphons 10-3 in the second quarter to take a 28-21 halftime lead. The Lady Bears increased the lead to 34-23 in the third quarter and pulled away from there.

Jalyn Ford add 15 points for Northside while Taya Bridgewater scored 31 to lead Southwest.